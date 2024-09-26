El Nido top picks, activities for Palawan island experience

Seven Commandos Beach is one of the popular island-hopping destinations in El Nido, Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — There are three most popular Palawan destinations that most travelers are familiar with, and for those who have been to El Nido, they make case for how it can be a bang for the buck for all the right reasons.

El Nido is located at the tip of the larger Palawan island, with Puerto Princesa slightly lower than it. Coron, the other popular Palawan destination that completes the triumvirate, is located on a smaller, separate island above them.

Each of these destinations have their charms, and they equally make most travelers want to return to them.

El Nido, for one, makes many tourists, most especially honeymooners and families, excited to visit and revisit it for a number of reasons.

"El Nido po kasi, it's an island experience," said Eva Yvette Cabauatan, resident manager at Lime Resort El Nido, to select press including Philstar.com in a resort visit last month.

Cabauatan has been in the tourism sector, and counts working in another popular island destination, Boracay, as experience before settling in Palawan.

Her stays in both world-class destinations has gained her insights on their unique charms that make both destinations popular around the world.

The resident manager said that while Boracay cannot help but be alive for most of the time, with its long stretch of White Beach dotted with bars and restaurants, El Nido is more quiet.

"It's very peaceful here compared to Boracay, very quiet kasi sa Boracay, mostly parties kahit saan ka mapunta. Dito merong spot for party, merong spot for relaxation," she said.

For instance, Lime Resort in El Nido has that relaxing appeal, highlighted by its location that faces Bacuit Bay.

Come sunset on a good day, guests can take a dip into their pool at the seventh floor that can look like an infinity pool extending to Bacuit Bay. Sundowners with chill music and party food can be enjoyed by the pool overlooking a glorious sunset bathed in shades of orange and yellow.

Lime El Nido's well-appointed 181 rooms boast of tablet-controlled lights and curtains, which can be opened and closed at whim by the tablet or the switches at the control panel located beside the bed.

Cabauatan said that Lime in El Nido often welcomes big groups, such as families, on lean seasons and Christmas seasons, while Europeans come around the time when they feel the need for the sun in their otherwise cold and dreary countries.

Mix of party and chill

Most tourists can get around El Nido via tricycle or rented motorcycle. There are also rental cars.

Tricycle fare can range from P100 to P300, while motorcycle rental can cost from P800 to P1,000. This is exclusive of gas. Car rentals excluding gas for travel around El Nido per day is around P1,500.

The nearest and ideal beach to Lime is Vanilla Beach, which is P100 for a tricycle ride from the resort.

Vanilla Beach has shops that sell beach clothing, accessories, swimming gear and even a gym. There is also a spa salon and the usual restaurants.

Vanilla Beach offers both a chill and party vibe. Guests usually chill by the bars while looking at the sunset. It is relatively quieter compared to other known island party destinations, where beachgoers are expected to move around and hop from one bar to another.

In Vanilla Beach, they can just bring their mats and sit by the beach while enjoying their preferred drinks.

Island hopping

It would not be a Palawan experience if island-hopping is not part of the itinerary.

There are quite a lot of tours, including the one at Lime Resort at P2,300 inclusive of environmental fee and transportation, that are offered going to Palawan's many islands.

Among the islands that guests can visit is the famous Seven Commandos Beach.

There are many versions on how it got its name, but among it is the name of the ship "Seven Commandos" that got stranded for three months in the island, as told by this writer's tour guide.

Today, Seven Commandos is a popular pick for its limestone cliffs and coconut trees. Beachgoers can also play volleyball as the beach has a net already setup for everyone.

Another beach to visit is Serenity Beach, which lives up to its reputation as a tranquil stop for those who want their island experience to be more introspect. It is fairly smaller compared to Seven Commandos, but it makes up for its quiet charm and seclusion, away from buzz and chatter of other more popular islands in Palawan.

Riding a tricycle that could cost from P100 to P300 depending on location is a primary way of getting around in El Nido Lime Resort boasts of a pool on its seventh floor One of the 181 well-appointed rooms of Lime Resort Serenity Beach Seven Commandos Beach Vanilla Beach < >

