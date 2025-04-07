Top reasons to visit Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines — Always gearing up to dazzle Filipino visitors with a series of celebrations, Hong Kong transforms itself into a lively wonderland for everyone at this time of the year ‘Tis why it has become a favorite vacation place of Filipinos, whether traveling with family, friends, or significant other.

But, wait, there’s more! These, too, have endeared Hong Kong to Filipinos:

West Kowloon

The iconic West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK), the heart of the city, is best known for its WestK Art Park.

Magical moments at Hong Kong’s theme parks

No trip to Hong Kong is complete without a stop at its legendary theme parks. Hong Kong Disneyland is pulling out all the stops with World of Frozen and Castle of Magical Dreams.

Ocean Park Hong Kong is embracing panda-monium with adorable panda-themed activities, celebrating the arrival of Hong Kong’s first panda twins. Visitors can embark on a fascinating journey into the panda world, featuring captivating panda-themed photo spots, stunning lighting displays, and engaging art installations.

Romantic getaways for two

For those seeking a more intimate experience, why not take a romantic stroll through Hong Kong’s lively streets? Walk hand-in-hand beneath the holiday illuminations in Harbour City and Lee Tung Avenue, adding a magical touch to your evenings.

Festivals and fun for groups

Travelers looking for a winter escape need look no further than Hong Kong this season, where festive cheer and vibrant celebrations await at every turn.