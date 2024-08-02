'Disconnect to reconnect': What to do in Antipolo's 'hanging garden spa'

MANILA, Philippines — For those who want to reconnect with nature as they disconnect from the hectic world, a secret paradise lies an hour's drive away from Manila.

Located in Antipolo, Luljetta’s Hanging Garden Spa offers breathtaking views of Laguna de Bay and the Manila skyline as guests practice the art of doing nothing and just appreciating nature.

The fusion of Philippine and Asian architecture is one the highlights of the resort as talented artisans worked meticulously to complement the resort’s indigenous design.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Chief Marketing Officer Ramon Marinas said that the resort is not inspired by the ancient Hanging Garden of Babylon.

“Hindi common na may nagde-develop sa clift area kasi mahirap mag-develop doon. For one year, nag-construction tapos nagdagdag ng infinity pool sa baba, heated jacuzzis, sauna. Hanggang noong 2013, nag-open na kami sa public. Doon lang tinanong ng mom ko kung ano ipapangalan. Nu'ng umikot ako, sabi ko mukha siyang hanging garden kasi literally 'yung garden natin ay hanging on the clift. Kaya don namin pinangalan,” Marinas said.

“The first and only hanging garden spa in the Philippines. Wala pa naman nag-claim na ibang resort na similar sa amin. Although maraming mountain resorts na tulad nito pero kami lang 'yung nag-pangalan ng hanging gardens,” he added.

Marinas said that the resort's unique selling point is their spa treatments that allows their visitors to relax and be closer to nature.

“Mostly, rest and recreation. Ang number one unique selling [point] namin dito ay mga spa treatments. Ang favorite dito ay 'yung Luljetta's Signature Massage then kasama din 'yung mga scrubs. Mayroon kaming natural scrubs using chocolate, coffee, at mayron din na dine-develop pa ngayon,” he said.

“Just the art of doing nothing. Makapag-detox, makapag-disconnect, go around and see nature, sceneries of Laguna Lake and Manila skyline.

“'Pag punta mo dito sa resort, hanggat maari, mag-disconnect with gadgets para makapag-reconnect with nature. Ayon ang aim namin para ma-relax ang mga guests na malapit lang. One hour away lang from Manila.”

Marinas also said that the resort wants to highlight that one does not need to travel abroad to visit different relaxation destinations.

“Napansin ko 'yung other destinations, ginagamit nila 'yung other popular sites abroad like New Zealand of the Philippines, Bali of the Philippines. Ang gusto kong i-highlight ay 'yung kung anong meron sa Pilipinas. Hindi na natin kailangang mag-abroad. Kailangang ma-appreciate din natin 'yung sariling atin,” he said.

“Kung mapapansin niyo, marami kaming naka-display na local and traditional handicrafts. Ayon 'yung mga collection namin from our travels around the country, highlighting Philippine handicraft, furniture and arts. Support na rin namin 'yon sa local creatives natin,” he added.

RELATED: Sunlight Air travel fest offers P5 fare, 50% off accommodations for 5th anniversary