Sunlight Air travel fest offers P5 fare, 50% off accommodations for 5th anniversary

Boutique airline Sunlight Air is set to hold its fifth anniversary Sunlight Air Grand Travel Fest from August 3 to 5, 2024 in Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — Local boutique airline Sunlight Air is staging a fifth anniversary travel fest that offers exclusive perks and discounts, including P5 base fare in select routes and 50% off on accommodations in partner hotels.

The Sunlight Air Grand Travel Fest is moved to August 3 to 5 in Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center. It was initially scheduled to take place from July 26 to 28 but was moved due to inclement weather.

The P5 one-way base fare deal is available for all Sunlight Air routes with the travel period from June 1 to September 30, 2025.

There are also deals starting from P188 to P1,588 base fare on select routes with travel period from August 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025.

These discounted base-fare deals are only available on-site at the upcoming fair.

Sunlight Hotels & Resorts will offer 50% on rooms at their resorts in Coron and Puerto Princesa, while 55% will be offered by Cebu's JPark Island Resort and Waterpark. Fili Hotel-NUSTAR in Cebu's deals include 53% on their rooms, and 20% on food and beverages at all NUSTAR dining establishments.

App, luggage collection launch

Apart from these deals, the three-day event will also see the launch of Sunlight collaborations.

The airline has collaborated with The 815 Co for luggage collection. These luggage come with exclusive perks, including up to 2kg of additional checked baggage allowance and free access to the priority lane whenever passengers use the luggage on Sunlight Air flights.

The Sunlight Air App will also be launched at the event. The app will allow users to browse and book flights, manage bookings, do online check-in, and receive real-time flight updates.

The Sunlight Air Grand Travel Fest last year attracted approximately 24,000 attendees during its three-day staging in August 4 to 6, 2023.

