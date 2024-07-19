What's in your short travel bucket list? 3 options to explore

MANILA, Philippines — School's out — but not for long!

In a month or so, another school year would unfold. But for those who still want to take advantage of the school break for a vacation, it is still not too late!

So, where would it be? What’s on your short travel bucket list? Klook, one of Asia’s leading travel and experiences platforms, suggests the following:

Relax in Boracay with your parents

Your folks are probably looking forward to something that will help them relax and rewind, so while you and your siblings have fun under the sun in world-famous Boracay, they can head to the Upperhouse Spa Experience at The District Boracay. Here, Mom and Dad can enjoy a day of pampering and indulge in the place’s signature massage, which features the Hawaiian Lomi Lomi and relaxing Thai stretching. With this kind of experience, your parents (and your pockets) will surely thank you no end.

Take a fun trip to Subic with your siblings, cousins

Along with your siblings and cousins, take a fun and exciting road trip to the Inflatable Island Beach Club in Subic. The trip is bound to bring you back to your childhood! In this exciting resort, the whole family can goof around the place’s inflatable slides, towers, bridges, and human launches, in the process instilling that child-like nostalgia in you.

Explore El Nido with the 'barkada'

Of course, you can’t go through summer without hanging out with your "barkada" or group of friends! If you’re looking to embark on a journey with your friends across the beautiful wonders the country has to offer, look no further than the private tour for five at El Nido Tour A Lagoons & Islands. With this tour, the whole barkada gets to enjoy the iconic white-sand beaches of Shimizu Island, explore the Big Lagoon, discover the Secret Beach, and kayak through the crystal clear waters of the Small Lagoon.