WATCH: Explore LegoLand Hotel Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines — Visiting LegoLand Malaysia and staying in LegoLand Hotel will surely become a core memory for your kids.

Located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, the hotel features five themed rooms, each designed to welcome families of any size.

Each room boasts of dual sleeping areas: a king-sized bed for adults and a separate area for up to three kids, complete with bunk beds, a pull-out trundle, and their very own TV.

In every room, a treasure chest awaits, enticing guests to unlock the chest for a chance to win a special gift.

For the rooms, choose from Pirate, Kingdom, Adventure or Ninjago themes.

There's a Lego Play Area in the lobby where guests can meet Lego characters.

As a fully-themed hotel, guests can get to enjoy building their favorite Lego model wherever they go inside the hotel, which offers a lot of interactive features to explore.

