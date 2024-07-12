fresh no ads
WATCH: Explore LegoLand Hotel Malaysia | Philstar.com
^

Travel and Tourism

WATCH: Explore LegoLand Hotel Malaysia

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Visiting LegoLand Malaysia and staying in LegoLand Hotel will surely become a core memory for your kids.

Located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, the hotel features five themed rooms, each designed to welcome families of any size. 

Each room boasts of dual sleeping areas: a king-sized bed for adults and a separate area for up to three kids, complete with bunk beds, a pull-out trundle, and their very own TV. 

In every room, a treasure chest awaits, enticing guests to unlock the chest for a chance to win a special gift. 

@jmilsev22 #LegoLandMalaysia Hotel #MalaysiaTrulyAsia #BalikMalaysia ? Everything Is AWESOME (From "The Lego Movie") - TMC Movie Tunez

For the rooms, choose from Pirate, Kingdom, Adventure or Ninjago themes.

There's a Lego Play Area in the lobby where guests can meet Lego characters.

As a fully-themed hotel, guests can get to enjoy building their favorite Lego model wherever they go inside the hotel, which offers a lot of interactive features to explore.

RELATEDLegoLand Malaysia features Bolinao, Pangasinan in Miniland

vuukle comment

LEGOLAND MALAYSIA
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with