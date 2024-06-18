LegoLand Malaysia features Bolinao, Pangasinan in Miniland

MANILA, Philippines — The municipality of Bolinao in Pangasinan has been featured in LegoLand Malaysia's Miniland.

Miniland was designed and built by a team of more than 100 people from around the world.

"Bolinao is a thriving fishing town on the coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines," LegoLand wrote on the description.

"In the town center is the Church of St. James The Great, built in 1609. Visitors come to Bolinao to see the colorful fishing boats and visit the beautiful beaches nearby," it added.

LegoLand designers photographed buildings, roads and streets across Asia. Then, it took two years of three-dimensional design and production before the models were built.

Many were constructed locally in the LegoLand Model Shop in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Others were built in the USA, Denmark, England, Germany and the Czech Republic before transported to the resort for installation.

Since its inauguration, the resort has expanded the area to include new clusters, including Amazing Malaysia, which commemorates the cultural diversity and iconic landmarks of East and West Malaysia.

The miniature world of Miniland turns children into giants and is the centerpiece of every LegoLand Park.

Asia's most famous countries, cities and landmarks are recreated on a scale of 1:20, using more than 30 million Lego bricks.

Miniland at LegoLand Malaysia is the largest ever that has been built for a new park, and the project took more than three years to complete. Many of the models are animated, so visitors can bring Lego figures, trains and airplanes to life at the touch of a button.

