Philippine stops included in new international cruises' itineraries

ZURICH, Switzerland — Four locations in the Philippines will serve as stops for several itineraries in the new collection of Miami-based cruise line Oceania Cruises.

The cruise line recently unveiled its 2026-2027 Tropics and Exotics Collection involving over 120 itineraries, and the Philippines is included in 12 of them.

The voyages involving the Philippines — specifically stops in Manila, Puerto Princesa, Coron, and Boracay — range from 11-day voyages around Southeast Asia to a 244-day global voyage.

The Southeast Asian voyages involve the cruise lines' Nautica, Riviera, and Vista ships, going around regional waters next year and in 2027.

In 2027, the Vista and Riviera are also taking part in trips starting from Sydney and ending in Singapore, Tokyo, and Alaska across the Pacific.

Longer Vista trips in 2027 include the 65-day Spice Routes & Roman Roads voyage from Tokyo to Rome, the 127-day Continental Explorer voyage from Miami to Doha, the Around the World in 180 Days voyage from Miami to London, and the 244-day Epic Global Adventure voyage from Miami to New York.

Prices range from P241,000 (G-Inside Staterooms of the Uncharted Southeast Asia and Palms & Pagodas voyages) to P23.5 million (Owner's Suite of the Epic Global Adventure voyage).

