The Philippines figures in Agoda's new 'pool popularity rank'

Children take a dip in an inflatable swimming pool to beat the heat in Manila on March 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines finished in the Top 5 of digital travel platform Agoda's new Pool Popularity Rank list.

The platform looked into accommodation searches made in May and June this year to see which travelers in Asia are most likely to book accommodations with swimming pools.

Topping the Pool Popularity Rank list was India, followed by South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, with the Philippines rounding up the Top 5.

Completing the Top 10 were Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

"It's clear that for some travelers, a holiday isn't a holiday until they have taken a plunge in the pool," said Agoda's Senior Vice President for Supply Andrew Smith, praising the platform's easy-to-use search filters.

In fact, the presence of a pool is one of the five most popular search filters on the platform, others being complimentary breakfast, star ratings, user reviews, and free cancellation.

