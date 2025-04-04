Comfort meets energy efficiency: Samsung AI WindFree ensures a healthier, smarter and cooler home

The Samsung AI WindFree™ air conditioners blend intelligent cooling, energy efficiency, and advanced air purification, so you can relax, work and sleep in a space that feels as good as it looks.

MANILA, Philippines — As modern homes evolve, so do expectations for comfort, convenience and air quality. From restful sleep to productive days, the air you breathe plays a vital role in your well-being.

Save more with AI-powered energy efficiency

Samsung’s Digital Inverter Technology ensures powerful yet energy-efficient performance.

By using WindFree™ Cooling Mode, it reduces energy consumption by up to 77% compared to conventional cooling systems—helping you stay comfortable while saving on electricity costs.

It also uses AI Auto cooling to analyze usage patterns and real-time room conditions, then automatically adjust the cooling mode for optimal temperature control and energy savings.

The AI WindFree™ Premium Models also come with SmartThings Energy to provide real-time tracking of power consumption, giving you better control over energy use. With SmartThings integration, users can remotely manage settings, monitor efficiency and even activate voice controls via Bixby, Alexa or Google Assistant.

Breathe easier with AI-powered clean air

Samsung’s AI WindFree™ air conditioner is designed for those who seek premium comfort and cleaner air.

The WindFree™ Premium Plus doesn’t just cool your space efficiently—it actively improves air quality. The built-in air purification system helps remove dust, allergens, and airborne pollutants, ensuring you breathe cleaner, healthier air every day.

For deep, restorative rest, Good Sleep Mode fine-tunes temperature and humidity levels, helping you achieve the perfect sleep environment without the discomfort of direct airflow.

Samsung redefines air care with an advanced PM 1.0 Filter, capable of capturing ultrafine dust and pollutants. A built-in sensor detects changes in air quality, automatically purifying the air when needed, while a color-coded indicator lets you monitor air quality in real time, ensuring you always know when the air is clean.

The 4-in-1 Care Filter adds another layer of protection by removing dust, hair, allergens, and up to 99% of bacteria and viruses—creating a cleaner, healthier indoor environment.

Smart, effortless maintenance

Having the perfect indoor environment is key to health and well-being, whether it’s a bedroom for deep, uninterrupted sleep, a home gym for peak performance, or a creative studio where ideas come to life.

At the heart of the AI WindFree™ Comfort design is WindFree technology, which cools gently and quietly without the unpleasant feeling of cold wind on your skin.

AI-powered comfort technology learns your preferences and adjusts cooling settings accordingly, keeping your space just the way you like it—effortlessly and efficiently. Maintenance is just as easy.

The Freeze Wash function eliminates buildup by freezing and defrosting the heat exchanger, then draining the residue—no disassembly required.

Find the perfect Samsung WindFree™ AC for you

With the Bespoke AI WindFree™ air conditioner, you’re not just cooling your home—you’re creating a healthier, more comfortable space tailored to your needs. From the WindFree™ Premium Plus to the WindFree™ Comfort and the stylish Bespoke WindFree Midnight Black, there's a model for every home and lifestyle.

Discover the best air conditioning solutions for ultimate comfort, cleaner air, and energy savings. Learn more and explore the full range at samsung.com.

When you purchase a Samsung AI Windfree™ air conditioner until June 25, save up to P4,235 and enjoy free installation worth up to P8,990, and a free Galaxy Tab A9 Wi-Fi worth P8,990.

For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/ ph/.

