Summer is going to be the coolest one yet at Rockwell. Hereâ€™s why:

MANILA, Philippines — It’s now official: summer has arrived in the Philippines, promising bright, sunny days, but also intense heat and humidity.

We understand that this can be challenging. Thankfully, open spaces provide a much-needed respite, bringing fun and excitement back to the dry season!

Take, for example, Rockwell properties, which host the highly anticipated Summer Socials every year, creating meaningful and memorable summer experiences for residents and visitors alike. This year is no exception, with amazing eats, refreshing drinks, lively beats, and unique, local finds.

The Summer Socials kicked off at The Proscenium Retail Row in Makati City from March 21 to 23, followed by Santolan Town Plaza in San Juan City and the Arton Strip in Quezon City just this past weekend, March 28 to 30. And there’s more to look forward to in the coming weekends of April:

Don’t miss the next event at The Grove Retail Row in Pasig City from April 4 to 6, and then at The Pavilions at Nara in Bacolod City from April 11 to 13. Finally, the festivities return to and culminate at The Proscenium Retail Row from April 25 to 27.

So, get ready, because Rockwell’s summer is poised to be the coolest one yet. Here are five reasons why:

1. Vibrant, diverse flavors await

No matter what you’re craving, you’re sure to find it at a Summer Socials event near you!

If you’re in the mood for hearty and indulgent burgers, try Scratch Smash Burgers. Their pop-up offers an authentic New York burger experience, featuring meticulously crafted smash burgers with scratch-made potato buns and fresh patties by Chef Mikko Reyes. Popular menu items include the Smash Burger and Hot Chick Sandwich.

How about some flavor-packed, spice-laden Mediterranean cuisine? The Persiana Kebab & Shawarma stall serves generous portions of Beef Kebab, Shawarma Rice, Cheesy Beef Pita Pocket (Boreks), and Chicken Pesto Pizza!

At The Pavilions at Nara, Kung Fu Mama joins the fun, serving Mongolian stir-fry bowls made with fresh ingredients and bold flavors. Their must-tries are the Mongolian Bowls and Peking Chicken.

There’s more to choose from, including Mexican dishes, poke bowls, comfort Filipino food, and savory pastries.

2. Drinks to refresh and replenish

Besides the variety of food, plenty of drink options are also available to refresh and replenish everyone—especially in the summer heat.

Feisty Iced Tea offers freshly brewed, preservative-free homemade iced tea using quality ingredients. Their bestsellers include Classic Calamansi Iced Tea, Fresh Dalandan Juice, and Mango Dalandan Iced Tea—all bursting with tropical flavors.

Meanwhile, Ju.ice specializes in calamansi-based beverages made from locally sourced ingredients, balancing tangy and sweet flavors.

Similarly, Happy Pouch from Bacolod City serves refreshing, handcrafted lemonade infused with fruity flavors of cucumber, strawberry, lychee, and more.

A perennial favorite, Jamba Juice, also participates in the Summer Socials, bringing its nutritious and refreshing blends of smoothies and juices to health-conscious individuals.

3. Always room for dessert

No food trip is complete without desserts. Luckily, desserts are never forgotten at the Summer Socials. For soft, moist, and intensely flavorful cookies, check out the Petite Bakery’s stall.

Or how about froyo, or frozen yogurt, for a balance of sweet and tangy dessert? Frocho serves this with plenty of fresh topping options.

At The Pavilions at Nara, enjoy handcrafted ice cream from the "island of sugar and smiles," thanks to Fría Homemade Ice Cream.

4. Gets the vibe going

Summer Socials goes beyond great food. It also gets the vibe going with the best DJs in town. Be sure to enjoy the live music every night as you sip on some craft cocktails!

Stirreras MNL has you covered. This mobile beverage service and rolling bar prepares delectable and enjoyable beverages to keep the fun going.

Or check out Project Vino Reserve, a boutique wine bar with curated selections.

5. Summer essentials in style

Finally, no Summer Social is complete without shopping! And Shop.TheRockwellist, Rockwell's e-commerce platform, curates this year’s retail offerings.

From bags to footwear, clothing to accessories, and even home items, score your summer essentials at the Shop.TheRockwellist stall. Most brands are local, so you’ll also be supporting Filipino entrepreneurs.

Featured this year is the newest Summer Socials Tee '25, which comes in ultra-soft, breathable cotton material for a relaxed fit. It features a bold print on the back, inspired by timeless summer icons.

An exclusive for Summer Socials visitors in Bacolod is the Loungewear By Luxesaint shop. It carries elegant lounge and resort wear designed by Tia Lacson, the mind behind Luxesaint—a couturier and curated rental brand featured in British Vogue.

For lasting summer memories, Rockwell’s Summer Socials is the place to be!

It proves that Rockwell is also a destination for summer fun and social gatherings, delivering meaningful experiences for its communities across all its properties, including in Bacolod.

