Fast-paced action unfolded in vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge Year 3

MANILA, Philippines – The vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge made a thrilling comeback for its third season last March 22, at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Fans, players and basketball enthusiasts witnessed a day of fast-paced action, intense matchups, and unforgettable plays that set the tone for an epic tournament.

Battleground for high-stakes action

Sixteen teams—eight men’s and eight women’s—competed fiercely, with each category split into Group A and Group B.

Every game was a battle for survival, with teams facing off in a round-robin format. The rules were simple but intense: the first team to reach 21 points or the leader at the final buzzer claimed victory.

Teams from both the women’s and men’s divisions displayed relentless determination, sharp shooting and flawless teamwork. Every high-flying dunk, clutch three-pointer and buzzer-beater had the crowd roaring with excitement!

Power-packed dance performance on the court

Adding to the hype and energy of the event, the NU Dance Company delivered a show-stopping performance.

Their dynamic routines and powerful moves added a whole new level of entertainment, making the vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge Year 3 a complete spectacle of sport and performance.

Lucky fans won special tokens

The excitement extended beyond the court, as lucky attendees had the chance to win amazing prizes through the vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge raffle.

Winners walked away with exclusive vivo merchandise and other exciting giveaways, making the event even more rewarding for everyone in attendance.

Unmatched skill and teamwork sealed the victory

The top four teams from each category secured their spots in the Grand Finals, bringing them one step closer to championship glory this May.

Hoop Ballers, a top-scoring team in the women’s division, stood out with their well-coordinated plays and strong defensive approach.

"For us, just play our game. So we know each of our rules. Also, mentality is defense, defense, defense. So, for us, talaga naniniwala kami, defense is the best offense. And defense all the way to championships, so that's the mentality we're bringing in." Bella Vanessa Suansing shared, Hoop Ballers' forward player.

Gameball Basketball, the dominant force in the men's division, credited their win to relentless effort and preparation.

"Nag-prepare po kami, nag-skills training. Katulad kahapon, nag-tune up kami para sa 3x3, may preparation kami rito kasi yung iba dito bago pa lang sa 3x3. Yung skills training namin matagal na po eh. Lalo na kasi sila, mga basketball player, extra workout po nila ‘yon kaya pagdating ng 3x3, bumuo na lang po talaga kami." shared by their team captain, Joshua Rafael.

Their dedication and rigorous training played a crucial role in their success, proving that hard work and teamwork make all the difference on the court.

Missed the action?

For those who couldn't catch the action live, you can watch the full replay of the thrilling basketball matches right here: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1AxbF8or3e/.

Relive every intense moment, incredible play and unforgettable highlight at your convenience!

The road to the Grand Finals

The excitement doesn’t stop here! The vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge continues with more adrenaline-pumping matchups at upcoming locations:

April 12 – Robinsons Manila

April 26 – SM City Clark, Pampanga

May 3 – SM Fairview, Quezon City

For the ultimate showdown, the Grand Finals will return to SM MOA Music Hall on May 9 and 10! Expect nothing less than high-intensity action as the best teams battle for the championship title.

