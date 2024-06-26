Boracay, Tokyo top Filipino travelers' mid-year searches — Google

Boracay and Tokyo are among the top destinations for Filipino travelers

MANILA, Philippines — TTourist haven Boracay and Japanese capital Tokyo are the top destinations among Philippine travelers, according to mid-year data collected from Google Flights.

Google looked at the most-searched locations on Google Flights between the months of June and August, with the results released by end-May.

As expected, the top result was Manila where flights would mostly begin or end, but behind the capital were Caticlan, which has the airport travelers pass through on the way to Boracay Island.

The highest international destinations were Tokyo at #3 and Hong Kong at #5, both cities longtime favorites of Filipinos to visit.

Sandwiched in between them was Cebu, which is a tourist spot on its own but also houses the Mactan-Cebu International Airport where more flights can fly in and out of.

The next four destinations were all international — Bangkok, Singapore, Taipei, and Seoul — and rounding off the Top 10 was Del Carmen, located on yet another tourist haven, Siargao Island.

Google noted that travelers are looking to build deeper connections with the destinations they visit, seeking opportunities for more enriching cultural exchanges with local cuisine exploration a growing trend.

In fact, food tours are popular in 7 of the top 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and the Philippines is not far behind.

Google also noted a global interest in tree planting and travel, where the Philippines indeed made the top 10 most-interested countries, and that AI searches related to travel are at a near all-time high globally and locally.

The likely shift towards diverse tourism is pointed at factors such as rising costs, post-pandemic desire for authentic connection, and growing sustainability awareness of sustainability.

