Meet me at the corner? San Juanâ€™s â€˜The Corner Houseâ€™ is proof that community spaces are the new cool

Meet me at the corner? San Juan’s ‘The Corner House’ is proof that community spaces are the new cool

There’s a growing demand for spaces that inspire connection, creativity and community. That’s where The Corner House finds its place, a thoughtfully designed space in San Juan City that welcomes people to gather and hang out in a refreshing setting.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila is changing, and so are the ways people want to spend their free time. Nowadays, people are looking for spaces that feel like more than just a transaction—places where they can gather, explore and engage.

A few scrolls through your social media feed, and you’ll see it: Young people swapping busy malls by chilling at quaint coffee shops, joining watercolor workshops, attending book clubs, competing in trivia quiz nights, or spending slow weekends at pop-up markets. There’s a growing demand for spaces that inspire connection, creativity and community.

That’s where The Corner House finds its place, a thoughtfully designed space in San Juan City that welcomes people to gather and hang out in a refreshing setting.

A spot designed for connection

Photo Courtesy of The Corner House Though serving the community since last year, The Corner House marked its formal opening on March 13.

The Corner House stands in a familiar yet reimagined spot on P. Guevarra Street. But rather than simply repurposing the old space, its creators saw an opportunity to shape something bigger—an inviting, multi-functional hub that combines tradition with modern urban culture.

“This area was once a typical urban intersection, surrounded by bustling streets but lacking a dedicated space for community interaction, leisure, and creativity,” James Alfred Dichaves, chief operating officer of The Corner House, told Philstar.com in an interview.

The concept began taking shape around 2017, with a goal of creating more than just a food and retail hub, but a lifestyle destination that grows and evolves along with its community.

With high ceilings, open spaces, a jogging path, vibrant markets and a dedicated events area, The Corner House is designed to be more than just a retail destination. It’s a space that invites people to connect and unwind.

Photo Courtesy of Niceprint Photo Covering roughly 14,000 sqm, The Corner House rises four floors high.

Beyond aesthetics, inclusivity is at its core, with ramps and elevators ensuring accessibility for all visitors.

During its launch on March 13, Thai architect Amata Luphaiboon of Bangkok-based Department of Architecture Co. shared his vision for the space. He emphasized the importance of integrating sustainable features, open layouts, and a multi-functional atrium that encourages movement and interaction.

The goal, Dichaves, said, was to create a welcoming, home-like space where people from all walks of life can gather—hence the name, which goes beyond its geographical location to embody the essence of community and connection.

A space rooted in community

The Corner House was built to be more than just a commercial hub. From its open-air design to its thoughtfully curated mix of tenants, the space reflects San Juan’s evolving culture and Metro Manila’s growing preference for community-driven spaces.

“While the structure is contemporary and innovative, it remains deeply rooted in San Juan’s values, embracing the city’s evolution into a vibrant San Juan while still being a pillar of the community,” Dichaves shared.

Photo Courtesy of Niceprint Photo A new space for food, culture and community in the heart of San Juan.

Spanning roughly 14,000 sqm across four floors, The Corner House hosts 24 tenants—with more on the way—emphasizing openness and accessibility to cater to diverse communities and interests.

Inside are proudly local businesses that have become well-loved by Filipinos, including coffee and dessert spots like Yardstick, a.m. espresso and Coldfolks, alongside dining destinations such as The Legroom PH, One World Deli, Tajimaya and more.

Photo Courtesy of The Corner House The Corner House brings together a variety of dining options, featuring both local favorites and new culinary finds. As Dichaves shared, “Supporting homegrown entrepreneurs is a huge part of our mission. We wanted to create a space where local businesses can thrive and grow.”

But beyond just shopping or dining, he said they want visitors to also “engage with the space”—through pop-up markets, interactive exhibits and events that bring the community together.

Recently, quiz nights and weekend markets have already been organized at the space—activities that are quickly gaining popularity among young people drawn to more wholesome ways to spend their time.

That said, The Corner House is becoming a popular space for families looking for a laid-back weekend spot, creatives and young professionals seeking fresh experiences, and food lovers eager to discover innovative dining concepts.

With its jogging path and outdoor-friendly design, it also welcomes those who appreciate a balance of wellness and leisure.

Meet at The Corner?

Over the past years, there have been clear signs that Metro Manila’s—or the Philippines’ in general—lifestyle scene is evolving.

There’s a growing hunger for parks and open spaces, a newfound passion for outdoor activities like cycling and jogging, and an increasing appreciation for local businesses and community-driven experiences.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias The Corner House blends modern spaces with a welcoming community vibe.

“Metro Manila’s lifestyle scene is always changing—people are craving more than just malls,” Dichaves said.

“They want vibrant, open-air spaces that offer a mix of retail, dining, and experiences all in one place—and that’s exactly where The Corner House fits in,” he enthused.

True to its vision of creating an experience-driven destination, The Corner House is continuously shaping its offerings to reflect the evolving interests of the community.

Plans for the space include curated pop-up markets and art fairs featuring local artisans and entrepreneurs, creative workshops like pottery and calligraphy sessions, and community wellness activities such as yoga classes and outdoor boot camps.

The Corner House offers hands-on fun for families with arts and crafts, storytelling, and puppet shows, while Playdates at Playtown Kids Café let little ones enjoy more interactive play in a lively setting.

Photo Courtesy of The Corner House The Corner House on P. Guevarra Street invites visitors to engage with the space through pop-up markets, interactive exhibits and community events.

The Corner House may offer a fresh take on city hangouts, but in an age where everything moves fast, it revives something that’s slowly slipping away—our deep-rooted love for unhurried, shared moments with our communities, whether over food, conversations or meaningful experiences.

So, the next time you’re looking for a place to reconnect, turn the corner and step into The Corner House.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with The Corner House. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.