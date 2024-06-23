Philippines in top 5: Europeans eyeing Asian destinations for summer vacation

MANILA, Philippines — As summer approaches in Europe, the searches emanating from that continent for travel to Asia are increasing.

Noting 52% more accommodation searches by Europeans for travel to Asia in April this year as compared with the same period last 2023, digital travel platform Agoda revealed that Asia is the top choice for European globetrotters who are looking forward to great summer experiences between July and August this year.

Emerging as their top three destinations of choice in Asia are Thailand, Indonesia and Japan, respectively, with Malaysia placing fourth and the Philippines in fifth place.

This reflects the wide appeal of Asian destinations to travelers with a variety of interests. Whether seeking the vibrant street life and historic sites in Bangkok or riding the rolling waves on the surf-friendly coasts of the Philippines, European tourists are looking to explore what Asia has on offer. The European markets with the most searches for travel to Asia are the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

According to Agoda’s data, the top searched destinations in Asia for European travelers have their designated top inbound travelers — United Kingdom for Thailand, France for Indonesia, Germany for Japan, Spain for Malaysia and the Netherlands for the Philippines.

Going specific on the Philippines, the top three most searched locales in the country that European travelers are looking forward to explore are Manila, Boracay and Cebu. These destinations offer a mix of leisure, adventure and cultural experiences, appealing to travelers seeking to make the most of their long-distance summer holiday.

Mike Hwang, Country Director for the Philippines at Agoda, shared: "The increase in searches compared to last year indicates Asia's growing popularity as a holiday destination among Europeans. The effects of this trend are visible in Southeast Asia especially, but it will come to no surprise that ever-popular Japan also made it into the top ranks. It’s great to see more and more Europeans exploring these amazing Asian destinations during their getaway periods."

