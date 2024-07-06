Spanish architectural marvels, white sand beaches, places to explore in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has long been a favorite destination for travelers with its diverse attractions and experiences, allowing for a personalized vacation both for adventurous tourists and those who just need some quiet time.

From diving and snorkeling amidst the marine wonders of Coron Island in Palawan Islands to relaxing on the beautiful white sand beaches of the famous island of Boracay, there is something for every preference.

Meanwhile, the historic 16th-century city of Vigan, with its blend of Filipino and Spanish architectural marvels, promises to captivate history enthusiasts with its timeless charm.

Travelers can also enjoy some peace and quiet in the natural landscapes of Bohol, try various adrenaline-pumping activities in Davao, or taste some of the Philippines’ delicacies in Bacolod.

Art enthusiasts may also admire unique collections at the National Museum of Fine Arts and the National Museum of Natural History in Manila.

For those seeking spiritual experiences, travelers may visit the Manila Cathedral and San Agustin Church or explore the serene ambiance of Quiapo Church, home to the venerated Black Nazarene.

Learn more about these hidden gems on Traveloka. The Southeast Asian travel platform forged a strategic partnership with Filipino carrier Cebu Pacific.

The platform noted a significant surge, a fivefold increase compared to the previous year, in the number of travelers from Southeast Asian countries who booked Cebu Pacific flights through its platform. Apart from domestic tourists, travelers from Indonesia are among the top six countries traveling to the Philippines based on Cebu Pacific flight data, followed by travelers from Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Australia.

The partnership offers international travelers additional flight choices to explore the Philippines and its incredible tourist spots. To make planning adventures in the Philippines even easier, the platform also provides special offers for travelers.

