Manila to Vancouver non-stop flights launched; seat sale until April 10

The launch of the service between Manila and Vancouver also positions the North American airline as presently serving the most destinations non-stop in Southeast Asia.

MANILA, Philippines — Canada's carrier airlines, Air Canada, marked the inauguration of its newest international flights linking Vancouver and Manila yesterday, solidifying the airline’s presence in Southeast Asia and supporting Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

Celebrations at the airline’s YVR Pacific hub were held on April 1 and again prior to the departure of AC017 at 01:55 on April 2. The flight arrived in Manila at 6:04 a.m., local time on April 3 and was welcomed with a water salute organized by the local authorities.

The Philippines Department of Tourism also arranged a local cultural performance by Banda Kawayan Pilipinas to welcome the arriving passengers. Prior to the return flight AC018, festive celebrations also took place at the departure gate featuring key government officials, and departing passengers were gifted commemorative luggage tags, adding a special touch to the celebration.

“We are proud to be the only Canadian carrier flying to the Philippines, building on the longstanding ties between our countries to make visiting family and friends, conducting business, or heading on vacation more convenient than ever. With more than one million Filipinos living in Canada representing an important market, direct air services are a catalyst to facilitating tourism, trade and connectivity, and represent the fastest way of travelling to Manila. Whether you start or end your journey at our Vancouver Pacific hub, or one of our conveniently connected network destinations, we are thrilled to welcome you onboard our newest Asia-Pacific flight,” said Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, & President, Cargo.

“The new route from Vancouver to Manila is welcome news for British Columbians and will help better connect the more than 170,000 Filipino Canadians living here with their loved ones,” said BC Premier David Eby. “At a time where we are focused on expanding our global markets, this new flight will benefit tourism, trade and strengthen our overall economy.”

“This is a big win for Vancouver and our city's incredible Filipino community. Air Canada's new non-stop flights to Manila will bring families closer, create new opportunities, and strengthen the ties between Canada and the Philippines. Vancouver is proud to be the gateway for this exciting expansion, and we look forward to welcoming even more people to our world-class city,” said Mayor Ken Sim, City of Vancouver.

“We are delighted to welcome this new service to Manila, and thank Air Canada for its continued investment in YVR as part of their growing network between Canada, the Philippines and beyond,” said Tamara Vrooman, President & Chief Executive Officer at YVR. “This new non-stop route builds on our already strong air access to the Asia-Pacific region and will facilitate even more onward connections, enabling greater travel and trade from YVR.”

Air Canada’s Manila flights represent the airline’s 12th route in its transpacific network from Vancouver, which includes destinations in Japan, South Korea, People's Republic of China, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, leveraging Vancouver's geographic position as the closest major North American city to Asia.

For summer 2025, the airline company will offer over 180 weekly flights between Canada and the Pacific, the most non-stop flights of any carrier in the market. This marks a continuation of the airlines' expansion into fast-growing markets into Southeast Asia, building off recent additions to Singapore and Bangkok, to more than double summer season seat capacity over the Pacific since 2022.

Special promotional fares for flights from Manila to Canada are now available until April 10. Fares are subject to flight and inventory availability. Customers can visit aircanada.com or contact their travel agents to learn more.