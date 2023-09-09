'Asia's Leading Dive Destination': Philippines gets 8 wins at World Travel Awards 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines won eight awards in the Asia category at the 2023 World Travel Awards, including Asia's Leading Dive Destination of the Year.

The country beat Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand to become the 2023 Leading Dive Destination in Asia, but came up short against Indonesia and Singapore for the Leading Beach Destination and Leading Island Destination titles, respectively.

The exclusive island of Amanpulo was cited as the Leading Private Island Resort, but lost to Vietnam's Premier Residence Phú Quoc for Leading Villa Resort.

Several hotels in the Philippines also took home awards at the ceremony held last September 6 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Ascott Makati won the Leading Serviced Apartments award while Okada Manila was named Leading Casino Resort against competitive nominees like City of Dreams (both Philippines and Macau), Singapore's Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa and MGM Macau.

Two hotels in the Entertainment City, City of Dreams Manila and Okada, were up for the Leading Fully Integrated Resort, but City of Dreams beat the latter.

Vivere Azure in Batangas won the Leading Boutique Beach Resort award over five nominees from Vietnam and two from Thailand. Makati's Discovery Primea won the Leading Business Hotel award, and Atmosphere Resorts & Spa in Negros Oriental won the Leading Dive Resort.

Tokyo's teamlab PLANETS won Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction beating tough competition from fellow Japanese nominee the Imperial Palace; China's Great Wall, Terracotta Warriors, and Forbidden City; India's Taj Mahal; Cambodia's Angkor temples and the Philippines' walled city of Intramuros.

Tourist haven Boracay was up for the Leading Luxury Island Destination award but lost to Vietnam's Phú Quoc island. Bali in Indonesia won the Leading Wedding Destination award over the Thai island Koh Samui, the Malaysian archipelago Langkawi and the Philippines' own Cebu.

The InterContinental Koh Samui Resort won the Leading Beach Resort award over Fairways & Bluewater Boracay. Shangri-La Boracay lost to Vietnam's Banyan Tree Long Cô for Leading Luxury Beach Resort and Pampanga's Swissôtel Clark lost the Leading New Hotel title to Singapore's Pan Pacific Orchard.

Savoy Hotel Manila was up for the Leading Airport Hotel award, which went to Malaysia's Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2 while its "Home for Every Filipino" campaign with Belmont Hotel Manila was beaten by the Tourism Authority of Thailand's "Visit Thailand Year 2023 Amazing New Chapters" for Leading Marketing Campaign.

The longstanding Manila Hotel lost the Leading Heritage Hotel category to The Peninsula Hong Kong. Raffles Makati was beaten by Vietnam's Premier Residence Phú Quoc Emerald Bay for Leading Hotel Residences and Batangas' The Farm at San Benito lost to Naman Retreat in Vietnam for the Leading Retreat award.

Palawan's El Nido Resorts Apulit Island lost to China's Spring City Golf & Lake Resort for Leading Sustainable Resort. Its mother company, El Nido Resorts, lost to Malaysia's ParkRoyal Collection for the Leading Green Hotel Brand award.

Vietnam's National Administration of Tourism bested 12 other national agencies, including the Philippines' Department of Tourism, for the Leading Tourist Board award.

The list of winners is published on the website of World Travel Awards.

Awards were also given to the best of the Philippines in different categories:

Leading Car Rental Company - Europcar

Leading Airport Hotel - Savoy Hotel Manila

Leading Beach Resort - Discovery Shores Boracay

Leading Boutique Hotel - Raffles Makati

Leading Boutique Resort - Anya Resort Tagaytay

Leading Business Hotel - Holiday Inn & Suites Makati

Leading City Hotel - Edsa Shangri-La

Leading Conference Hotel - Conrad Manila

Leading Hotel - Fairmont Makati

Leading Hotel Group - Seda Hotels

Leading Hotel Suite - Fairmont Makati's Presidential Suite

Leading Lifestyle Hotel - Swissôtel Clark

Leading Luxury Villa - Amanpulo's Four-Bedroom Villa

Leading Private Island Resort - Cauayan Island Resort

Leading Resort - Amanpulo

Leading Serviced Apartment Brand - Ascott The Residence

Leading Serviced Apartments - Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila

Leading Destination Management Company - Travelite Travel & Tours

Leading Tour Operator - Filipino Travel Center

Leading Travel Agency - Rakso Travel

Leading Travel Management Company - Travel Managers International Inc.

