Albay luxury resort boasts of magnificent Mayon view, new marina with 150 clams

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 1:07pm
Misibis Bay is nicely tucked in Cagraray Island along the pristine sea coast facing the gulf leading towards Rapu-Rapu Island that opens to the waters leading to the Pacific.
MANILA, Philippines — Misibis Bay is one hideaway that travelers, both local and foreign, need to rediscover.

This upscale estate is a must in every sojourner's bucket list. Stay options that include bedroom deluxe villa/pool view, premier garden villa, cluster standard/deluxe rooms, as well as deluxe/premier seaview rooms, promise visitors a blissful experience.

"We started as a family resort. Back then, there were no roads as this was a very mountainous place. Suggestions from close family friends brought about the many changes that ultimately became Misibis Bay Resort.

"After the global pandemic, we needed to evolve our interiors. With our upscale resort facilities come a mix of international and Filipino design aesthetics and cuisine. Misibis Bay is a service oriented resort; a very relaxing oasis of peace and quiet.

"In 2008, we started with 37 rooms that has now sprouted to 150. We want every Filipino to experience Misibis Bay; especially what we did with our seascape. We've built a new marina and our coral reefs now have 150 clams. The majestic Mayon is 58 kilometers away and it's cone can be seen from the marina on clear days.

"In 2016, we erected the Sea View building. At present, we have 37 villas, three pool areas, aside from the kiddie and infinity pools. The presidential pools in exclusive villas (like the Hermes and Louis Vuitton priced at P188,000 a night) are for the enjoyment of the family and friends occupying the main room, as well as the family and guest rooms within their enclosure," shared Mylene Co, president of Misibis Bay Resort.

The resort's room amenities include WiFi connectivity, safe deposit boxes, complimentary tea & coffee counter, in-room blow dryer, iron and ironing board, smart TV, as well as Bluetooth speakers in certain rooms.

"We also have six buildings for corporate events, with their own pool facilities. There are three landing areas in our helipad for guests who fly in directly with their choppers. There's also a staff house for our stay-in crew. The numbers range from 170 to 250 in full capacity during the peak seasons. This is also the place where you'll experience the 'first sunrise' and 'first moonrise' especially during full moons. It's breathtaking to watch the sun and moon rise above the seawaters in a huge ball of light!" enthused the resort's chief executive.

Misibis Bay is nicely tucked in Cagraray Island along the pristine sea coast facing the gulf leading towards Rapu-Rapu Island that opens to the waters leading to the Pacific.

Apart from the amenities mentioned, Misibis Bay has recreation lounge rooms, a beach club, laundry service, an essences spa, convention hall, fitness center, clinic, gift shop, and hiking trails for the up and about. The plane ride from Manila to Daraga International Airport is approximately 50 minutes, plus an hour-and-a-half shuttle transfer direct to the resort. For more information, visit Misibisbay.com.

