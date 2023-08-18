Long weekend getaways in the North: Pampanga's hidden gems
MANILA, Philippines — Apart from being the "Culinary Capital" of the Philippines, Pampanga boasts of local tourist destinations that will surely bring joy and adventure!
Recently, Philstar.com was invited by NLEX Corporation in their “Lakbay Norte: Pampanga” trip to experience firsthand the sights and tastes that can be experienced in the province.
Here are some things to see and do in Pampanga:
Museum tour
Maestro Willy Layug, a household name for ecclesiastical art, is set to open his museum in Pampanga in the future. He showed a glimpse on what to see in his exhibit that shows religious sculpture and paintings, among others. Layug was awarded by Pope Francis with the Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice in 2016. It is bestowed on lay people for services to the Roman Catholic Church, and is the highest honor the Church can award to the laity.
Traditional metal artistry
The hammering art of Pukpuk in Floridablanca is alive and kicking as workers are now busy doing kitchenware after the COVID-19 pandemic. Their sandok (scoop), siyense (spatula), kawali (frying pan), kaldero (pot) and others are being delivered to different kitchens across the country.
Manmade eco park
Located in Lubao, the Bamboo Hub first serves as a protective shield against soil erosion in the vicinity. It then became a tourist destination as parkgoers enjoy natual breeze in the park.
Managed by the Lubao Municipal Government, the Lubao Bamboo Hub and Eco-Park attracts around 600 visitors every weekend. Parkgoers can enjoy a playground, as well as biking and even a river cruise.
Tropical-themed Resort
Located in San Fernando, The Orchid Gardens (TOG) offers nature, adventure, relaxation, and a garden.
Thermal hotspring
Puning Hot Spring & Restaurant is located in Angeles and Porac. It has three stations where visitors can enjoy natural hot springs in Station 3. It will take 30 minutes from Station 1 to Station 3, but the ride via a four-wheel vehicle was worth it for adventure seekers. After a hot spring session, visitors can now go to Station 2 wherein they will be buried into volcanic ash that is said to be good for blood circulation. Then a mudpack will be applied to guests before they take a bath and enjoy a sumptuous buffet back in Station 1.
'Little Cambodia'
Dubbed as "Little Cambodia," Bale Batu is located at the foot of Arayat Mountain. Visitors can enjoy a piece of Cambodia inspired by Angkor Wat.
Heritage district
Have a trip down memory lane in the heritage district of San Fernando while boarding a kalesa (horse-drawn carriage). Visitors will see old houses that witness Pampanga's rich history and culture.
Food trip
Of course, a visit to Pampanga is not complete without food!
Authentic Kapampangan dishes are served in Apag Marale in Guagua. They also serve exotic fare such as frogs and crickets, among others. Meanwhile, modern Kapampangan food is the specialty of Diosdado Restaurant in Bacolor.
