Coron-Puerto-El Nido? The Funny Lion offers a seven-day expedition across Palawan for its 10th year

The Funny Lion has curated a seven-day expedition across its three destinations in Palawan (Coron, El Nido, and Puerto Princesa) that will take every kind of explorer for beyond-the-ordinary adventures.

MANILA, Philippines — Palawan, Philippines’ largest province and home to the country’s oldest indigenous tribes, boasts its countless natural treasures perfect for every kind of adventurer—from the towering limestone cliffs, virgin mountains, to the famous UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River.

The province is also home to some of the richest ecosystems on the planet—from one of the largest eagles, ancient leatherback turtles, playful dolphins and, of course, the three funny lions.

For The Funny Lion’s 10th anniversary, a gathering of resort managers, partners, media personalities and influencers celebrated milestones, shared experiences and embraced the spirit of adventure. Attendees reminisced about past exploits, exchanged exploration stories and eagerly anticipated the exciting journey ahead in pursuit of extraordinary adventures.

Among these is The Funny Lion's announcement of the Grand Palawan Expedition. The Funny Lion has curated a seven-day expedition across its three destinations in Palawan (Coron, El Nido and Puerto Princesa) that will take every kind of explorer for beyond-the-ordinary adventures.

Palawan awaits your exploration with open arms and crystal-clear waters. Imagine yourself diving into the wondrous shipwrecks and sights of Coron, dancing with the vibrant marine life of El Nido, or getting lost in the cultural charm and one of the seven wonders of nature in Puerto Princesa. The Funny Lion’s Grand Palawan Expedition promises an epic journey through the world's best island destinations.

A decade of excellence at The Funny Lion - Coron

This year marks a decade of unparalleled hospitality and exceptional service as The Funny Lion - Coron joyfully celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Since opening its doors in 2014, The Funny Lion Coron has become synonymous with warm hospitality, modern comfort and an authentic Palawan experience. The resort has consistently earned the trust and admiration of travelers worldwide and remains the top choice for travelers in Coron.

“Looking back on our accomplishments, we cannot ignore the significant growth we have undergone. From its humble beginnings, we have grown into a renowned destination, captivating guests from near and far with our unique charm and unwavering commitment to provide a service that is beyond the ordinary,” added Jay Barinque, The Funny Lion - Coron’s resort manager.

A year of success for The Funny Lion - El Nido

Since its opening in December 2022, The Funny Lion - El Nido has carved a remarkable niche within the competitive El Nido tourism landscape. This rise is further cemented by its achievement of the coveted top spot on TripAdvisor Philippines in a remarkably short timeframe.

The Funny Lion - El Nido's success is likely attributed to a unique blend of factors—from its exceptional service to its guests, the most comfortable bed in town, sumptuous food at its Hunt restaurant, and its idyllic location in town.

Whatever the secret formula may be, The Funny Lion El Nido has demonstrably captured the hearts (and positive online reviews) of travelers, and the coming year will undoubtedly be one of continued growth and innovation for The Funny Lion.

Since its opening in December 2022, the resort quickly garnered attention for its location, cozy accommodations and commitment to delivering personalized guest experiences. The top ranking on TripAdvisor is a testament to the dedication of the entire team in El Nido

“The Funny Lion has surged ahead with a team of dynamic, innovative, and passionate individuals armed with the values that the brand is known for. Our commitment to genuine warmth and personalized service, encapsulated by our signature greeting has endeared us to travelers,” shared The Funny Lion - El Nido’s resort manager, Nilo Quizon.

The biggest roar yet at Puerto Princesa

The Funny Lion proudly announces the opening of their newest property, The Funny Lion Puerto Princesa. Nestled in the heart of Palawan's capital city, this latest addition promises to redefine hospitality in Puerto Princesa.

"Expanding to Puerto Princesa is an exciting chapter for us. We are thrilled to bring The Funny Lion experience to this vibrant city and create a haven for travelers seeking a perfect blend of comfort and adventure," said Mike Mahinay, the resort’s general manager.



The Funny Lion Puerto Princesa is a beachfront location with 77 cozy rooms, a picturesque infinity pool, and a restaurant such as Hunt serving Asian and Continental cuisines. Guests can expect the same dedication to service excellence and commitment to environmental sustainability that The Funny Lion brand is known for.

“Puerto Princesa is not just a destination—it's my home, and | am immensely proud to showcase its beauty and potential where | can personally share stories and tidbits about my hometown to our guests,” added Mahinay, who spent his formative years in this city.

