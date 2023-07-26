Philippines' 'biggest hotel' to open by end of 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Real estate company Megaworld is planning to open by end-2023 its 19-storey, two-tower Grand Westside Hotel, eyed as the Philippines' biggest hotel development when it accepts guests.

Grand Westside Hotel, to be located in the 31-hectare Westside City township of Parañaque's Entertainment City, will have 1,530 rooms across its two towers, hence its potential "biggest" moniker in terms of room key count.

The hotel will feature Queen, Twin, and Executive Suites (all of them up to 48 square meters) while specially-abled guests will be able to stay in Twin Suites (35 square meters) and Queen Suites (37 square meters) designed specifically for their use.

The hotel’s exterior is inspired by waves forming as they appraoch the shore through undulating and sweeping lines enveloping the structure. The high-ceiling lobby, meanwhile, will have a contemporary design through the use of wood, stone, metal, leather, and other natural elements.

The hotel will have on its fifth floor amenities including a pool overlooking Manila Bay, a children’s pool, a gazebo, a Zen garden, an an outdoor seating area filled with different flora.

Three of the four planned function rooms, also on the fifth floor, can be combined to host events up to 300 people. Also, indoors, there will be the fitness gym and massage rooms.

"Once it opens, Grand Westside Hotel will become the biggest hotel property in our portfolio and in the entire country to date... and promises to delight guests with wonderful views of the world-famous Manila Bay sunset as well as the skylines of Makati, Manila, and Taguig City," said Megaworld Hotels & Resorts managing director Cleofe Albiso.

The hotel's first tower will open sometime later this year while the second tower will open next year. The hotel will be Megaworld's 19th hotel property and the second after Kingsford Hotel Manila to be located in Westside City, which the real estate company has invested around P64 billion in.

