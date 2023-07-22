7 travel hacks for a fun family vacation

Spend a day basking in the sun at the scenic island of Bantayan in Cebu.

MANILA, Philippines — Planning a family vacation can be quite challenging, especially if you’re working with a tight budget because you cannot go all out with the accommodations and attractions of your destination.

It is also a multi-generational group, so the places that you want to explore and the adventures that you want to go on can be quite different. To help families make the most of their next family vacation, digital travel platform Agoda shares seven travel hacks to make that dream vacation possible.

1. Bundle together, save together

While getting on a plane can be quite the adventure for the kids, it may take a sizable chunk out of the travel budget. The best way to save on airfare is by bundling the flight with the accommodation.

This often results in additional discounts, leaving more for fun activities at the destination. For additional assistance, Agoda has a special "Flight+Hotel" tab which you can use to search for the best bundle deals for your desired destination.

Marvel at the beauty of nature while visiting the world-famous Banaue Rice Terraces.

2. Start the day with a good (and included) breakfast

It’s crucial to start an activity-rich vacation day with some proper breakfast. But feeding those hungry mouths out of pocket every day can add up!

Booking an accommodation with breakfast included can save you a lot of money and also provides some peace of mind — you know the coffee is already brewing, the bread ready to toast. Just make sure you wake up on time! So, when searching for possible accommodations online, simply filter results to only include accommodations that offer free breakfast.

3. Go deal-hunting

Travel platforms often introduce special discounted rates for occasions like “double days,” pay-day, upcoming holidays, and many other reasons. It’s worth keeping track of those and you may even stumble upon some “secret deals” with stacked discounts.

4. To book refundable or non-refundable

If, like most families, you have fixed travel dates due to school term breaks, great savings can still be made if you opt for the non-refundable lower price deals. If you need some flexibility with the dates of travel, you can compare room rates and conditions for the deals that suit you.

5. Feels like home

The more, the merrier, sure, but sometimes it’s better to go with “one size fits all.” Booking a holiday home instead of several hotel rooms is often the more budget-friendly option.

Stack up the fridge, light up the BBQ and use the space in the living room to play some board games or charades with the whole gang.

The Kandugyap House by the Sea is an example. Located in Bantayan, Cebu, this Agoda Home offers privacy and togetherness for large groups. With a private pool, a charming gazebo surrounded by lush greens and a view of the sea from the kitchen, it can be an idyllic retreat for your family.

On digital travel platforms like Agoda, hotels are not the only options for accommodations. You can book apartments, houses and villas, too.

6. Uncover the best of your backyard — go local

Domestic travel is a win-win: It allows the family to skip costs for overseas flights and visa expenses while renewing a sense of national pride as travelers get to learn about their own culture.

When choosing a local destination, consider hidden-gem destinations that give the family a completely different experience from locations frequented by others.

One such place is Tinago Island in Surigao del Norte. Aptly named the “hiding place” of the Lapsay Lagoon, it has pristine waters that offer a variety of adventures from rafting and island-hopping to spelunking via boat. To get there, travelers need to come from Surigao City, where a number of relaxing accommodations await travelers, such as Surigao Dream Beach Resort.

Visit new and exciting places like Tinago Island in Surigao del Norte.

You can also opt for nature-filled destinations! It’s an immersive experience within nature that lets the family save up on expenditure compared to being in the urban jungle.

Take the majestic province of Banaue, which is renowned for its awe-inspiring Banaue Rice Terraces and the vibrant local tribes that inhabit the area.

By paying a minimal environmental fee and taking advantage of affordable public transportation options, travelers create treasured memories while getting a profound understanding of the region’s rich cultural tapestry.

After a whole day of adventure, the Native Village Inn offers a sanctuary for families seeking solace. Its remarkable view deck provides a breathtaking panorama of the Rice Terraces, while the meticulously designed interiors beautifully showcase the captivating allure of Ifugao culture, earning the praise of its esteemed guests.

7. Adventure awaits: Unlock thrills with pre-booked experiences

Seeking unforgettable family bonding through thrilling activities? The good news is that for those must-visit tourist hotspots, you can book your tickets online ahead of time to save money and fast-track your way to adventure. Say goodbye to wasted time and hello to instant enjoyment as you make memories with your loved ones.

