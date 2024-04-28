Budget carrier HK Express launches Clark-Hong Kong flight

HK Express now flies to Hong Kong from Clark International Airport and back four times a week.

MANILA, Philippines — Good news to frequent travelers to Hong Kong who live north of Manila and usually exit the country via Clark International Airport (CRK).

HK Express will be flying to and from Clark International Airport on a regular basis starting June 6, 2024. The budget carrier of Cathay Pacific, HK Express will connect Hong Kong and Clark International Airport, which is located in the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, with four weekly flights.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Flight Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency UO532 Hong Kong (HKG) > Clark (CRK) 07:55 10:05 Monday & Saturday UO532 Hong Kong (HKG) > Clark (CRK) 18:10 20:20 Tuesday & Thursday UO533 Clark (CRK) > Hong Kong (HKG) 10:50 13:05 Monday & Saturday UO533 Clark (CRK) > Hong Kong (HKG) 20:55 23:10 Tuesday & Thursday

This marks HK Express' expansion in the Philippines, following Manila, as it caters to the rising demand for travel options to these destinations. Passengers will have more opportunities to visit Hong Kong and discover its culture, diverse culinary options, iconic landmarks, and shopping districts.

Noel Manankil, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD), which is the manager and operator of Clark International Airport, said: “We're thrilled to welcome HKExpress and expand our range of travel options, providing passengers with convenient access to one of Asia's vibrant hubs.”

HK Express will be the 14th airline operating from Clark International Airport. This expands Clark International Airport's network to seven domestic destinations with 73 times weekly frequency and 10 international destinations with 84 times weekly frequency.

In 2023, Clark International Airport recorded a remarkable growth, with nearly 2 million passengers choosing to fly from there to their destinations, marking a substantial increase of 158% recovery based on 2022 numbers.

