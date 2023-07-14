Travel app's Transport feature lets you book bus, ferry rides; nominated at World Travel Tech Awards

Guests visit booths at the Explore Your Way campaign by Airasia Superapp on July 8, 2023, at the Main Atrium of Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — After only a year since its launch in the Philippines in 2022, Airasia's Superapp has clinched a nomination at the World Travel Tech Awards and is offering a feature that any Filipino travelers would find convenient especially with the 'Ber' months just a month away.

Convenient booking

The online travel agency platform has partnered with 700 airlines and 900,000 hotels, with its market mainly in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific region.

While some of its features such as the Ride and Dining options are yet to be activated in the Philippines, the Superapp's Public Communication and Public Relations Manager Trish Terada said that Philippine travelers can check out their newest product, the Transport feature.

"It lets you book your ferry, bus rides. It makes it a lot more convenient especially 'pag peak season. 'Di ba maraming pumipila sa mga bus stations? With Airasia Superapp, pwede n'yo na pong i-book 'yung bus ride nyo. Download lang 'yung app, select schedule and your preferred company provider," Terada said at the launch of the app's Explore Your Way campaign last July 8 at the Main Atrium of Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

She added that for those who are planning to go to neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, Superapp users can already pre-book their rides even before landing in these countries' airports.

Best travel app

The Superapp has also been nominated at the World Travel Tech Awards, the sister event of World Travel Awards (WTA). The WTA was established in 1993 as an award-giving body that recognizes performing brands in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The Airasia Superapp is among the nominees for Asia's Best Travel Booking App 2023. It is competiting in the category with other online travel agency platforms such as Agoda, Booking.com, Ctrip, Expedia, Klook, Kayak, Traveloka and Tripzilla.

“I am also happy to announce that we have just been nominated as Asia’s Best Travel Booking App at the World Travel Awards. We hold this nomination so dear to our hearts because in just a year’s time, Airasia Superapp’s efforts have been recognized in this prestigious award-giving body," said Chief Commercial Officer Mai Yin Tan.

