From 'vitamin sea' to creativity: Things to see in Cebu




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 4:59pm
 









MANILA, Philippines — Located in Central Visayas, Cebu is one of the most developed provinces in the Philippines.


The Mactan-Cebu International Airport won in the category “Completed Buildings-Transport” at the World Architecture Festival in 2019. It was chosen for its simple and elegant design that uses many locally sourced materials.


When in Cebu, one can expect to have a relaxing vacation with lots of things to do. 


Here are some destinations to enjoy your stay in Cebu:


 




Blooms and Greens by Jaime Chua


A flowering and ornamental farm, the place is a paradise for plantitos and plantitas as it grows and sells different varieties and species of Anthuriums, Philodendrons, Orchids, Bougainvillea, and Monsteras, among others. 


Soul Sierra


Described as a garden that soothes the soul, the place is great for relaxation and meditation, and offers yoga, spa, and massages. 


Adlawon Vacation Farm


The farm offers a nice environment that lets the visitor experience what nature in Cebu really is. Apart from the stunning scenery and calm provincial environment, it also offers delectable food. 


Kenneth Cobonpue Showroom 


The place is a visual feast as it features the industrial designer’s works that are internationally renowned for their unique designs and for use of natural materials like rattan, buri, bamboo, and abaca. Cobonpue is known for drawing inspiration for his designs from nature.


Choa’s Casa de Cacao 


A treat for chocolate lovers, Raquel Choa, known as the “Chocolate Queen," is recognized for her work that elevates the quality of products made from local cacao beans and her passion to promote Philippine-made chocolates especially Tablea.


Marina Seaview Restaurant 


The restaurant offers indoor and al fresco dining with the overlooking seaview while visitors enjoy their dishes — choose from Filipino, Seafood, and American cuisines. 


Tambuli Seaside Resort 


It offers not only good food through its gourmet cuisines, but also a vast sprawling site that boasts of nature, luxury, and space.


Oakridge Horizons Café 


Located in Mandaue City, the well-ventilated, open-space restaurant not only provides safe space for diners but also serves comfort food and drinks, and a panoramic vista of the city skyline.


Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan


Located in Lapu-Lapu City, the resort is a great accommodation option. The six-hectare luxury beach resort boasts of shimmering emerald waters and ivory sand. Its rooms combine modern conveniences with neo-Asian décor and contemporized native accents. — Video by Deejae Dumlao


RELATED: WATCH: 3 Cebu destinations ideal for mental, physical healing


 
















 



