Travel and Tourism

                        
WATCH: 3 Cebu destinations ideal for mental, physical healing

                        

                        
Deejae Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 6:04pm
                        

                        


                        
                        

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Now that more local destinations are reopening, many would want to travel again. The Department of Tourism has been developing new products and tourism circuits to match new travel preferences, while also promoting safe but fun way to travel.



Visiting two provinces in one vacation trip would be a good way to make up for lost time. It’s also a great way to support local communities as tourism helps local economies recover. 



Pampanga and Cebu are two areas that are easily connected by their respective airports — Clark International Airport in Pampanga and Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu. Here are some places in these two areas worthy of your first post-quarantine trip.



Mactan-Cebu International Airport



Experience world-class travel from Pampanga to Cebu via their respective international airports. The Clark International Airport will soon open its new terminal building. Aside from state-of-the-art technology, the new terminal features modern Filipino architecture inspired by the slopes of Mt. Arayat and the Filipino Christmas lantern. It is one of the top six finalists in the 2021 World Selection of the prestigious Prix Versailles Architecture and Design Awards under the Airport Category. Finalists of the Prix are chosen for their innovative qualities, creativity, and design connection to culture and heritage.



Meanwhile, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), particularly its terminal 2 (international terminal), is also a sight to behold. The design has timber arches that look like an inverted boat hull and a wave-like roof that evokes a tropical and resort-like feel. It represents the sea waves that surround the island of Cebu. The MCIA won in the category “Completed Buildings-Transport” at the World Architecture Festival in 2019. It was chosen for its simple and elegant design that uses many locally sourced materials.



Blooms and Greens



When in Cebu, one can expect to have a relaxing vacation even while only within the city. 



Blooms and Greens by Jaime Chua, a flowering and ornamental farm, is a paradise for plantitos and plantitas as it grows and sells different varieties and species of Anthuriums, Philodendrons, Orchids, Bougainvillea, and Monsteras, among others; while Soul Sierra, described as a garden that soothes the soul, is great for relaxation and meditation, and offers yoga, spa, and massages. There’s also the Adlawon Vacation Farm, which offers a nice environment that lets the visitor experience what nature in Cebu really is. Apart from the stunning scenery and calm provincial environment, it also offers delectable food. 



Marina Seaview Restaurant



Explore the exceptional dining and accommodation experience in Cebu City’s neighboring cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue. 



Marina Seaview Restaurant offers indoor and al fresco dining with the overlooking seaview while visitors enjoy their dishes — choose from Filipino, Seafood, and American cuisines; while Tambuli Seaside Resort offers not only good food through its gourmet cuisines, but also a vast sprawling site that boasts of nature, luxury, and space.



Pampanga and Cebu have more destinations, activities, food, and adventure to offer, but these are just a few to consider or start off that vacation plan list. The new tourism circuits that DOT regions have been developing aims to showcase the best of the regions and maximize tourist experience.



For more updates about open destinations in the Philippines and the safety protocols and requirements needed for each location, you may visit www.philippines.travel or download the Travel Philippines app at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. — Video by Deejae Dumlao



Editor's note: The tour to Pampanga and Cebu was hosted by DOT to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.



RELATED: WATCH: 5 things to see and do in Pampanga


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

