3 tips for budget-friendly travel getaway

MANILA, Philippines — Are the occasional thunderstorms and rain showers giving you the impression that summer is over?

Panicking over the fact that the family has not had time yet to go on a summer getaway?

There is still time to do so, but you have to hurry up! The longer you delay, the more frequent the rains will come, and before long, the rainy season will indeed begin.

But while summer is a good time to go on spontaneous road trips and fun adventures, which is a good way of making new memories with family and loved ones, without a budget, those sunny days can come with unexpected costs.

The good news? You don’t have to choose between fun and financial peace of mind. With a bit of planning and the right digital tools, you can manage your travel budget, track expenses, and make payments on the go so that your trips will be stress-free and your wallet will always be in check.

If you are ready for that ultimate summer getaway, here are some practical tips, courtesy of PSBank Mobile App, for a stress-free trip:

1. Plan your budget way ahead of your target date.

With so many exciting destinations, it’s tempting to just pack your bags and hit the road for a spontaneous trip. But don’t give in to the temptation. Before choosing the adventure to embark on, do a bit of research on potential trip costs, including transportation, accommodations, food, and more. Once you have an estimate, start building your summer budget.

2. Pay your bills before you hit the road.

If you want a truly carefree summer, make sure to settle your bills before you hit the road.

Better still, set up recurring payments or reminders through an app so your bills stay on schedule — even when you’re off the grid.

3. Manage your money anytime, anywhere.

No wallet? No problem. A mobile app has you covered with fast and secure cashless options. You can pay via QR (quick response) code for instant purchases or make instant fund transfers in case of unexpected travel expenses.