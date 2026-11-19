50 years of holistic international education: The British School Manila celebrates golden anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — In 1976, The British School Manila (BSM) opened its doors to just 36 students at Union Church in Makati. Fifty years later, it's become a thriving international school of more than 970 students representing 54 nationalities, with a proud history and an exciting future.

BSM has had a remarkable journey, and one that deserves to be celebrated. Their golden anniversary is about far more than the passage of time or the growth of the school. It is about the generations of students, families and staff who have shaped BSM and its values, and the enduring sense of community that makes the school so special.

From its early beginnings in Makati, through the years in Merville, Parañaque, to its current home in Bonifacio Global City, BSM has grown and evolved alongside the remarkable transformation of Metro Manila.

As the oldest and only not-for-profit international school in Manila offering a British international education, it holds a distinctive place in the Philippines' educational landscape.

BSM’s purpose remains steadfast: to provide an outstanding holistic British international education, empowering students to flourish as global citizens with the skills, understanding and values to make a positive contribution to our world.

This commitment is far more than a guiding statement. From Nursery through to Year 13, BSM embraces academic excellence alongside an exceptionally rich range of experiences in sport, the arts, service, sustainability and student leadership.

BSM students consistently achieve outstanding IGCSE and International Baccalaureate Diploma results, opening doors to leading to learning pathways around the world. Equally important, however, are the opportunities for students to discover their passions, develop character, build resilience and grow into compassionate, confident young people.

The school is particularly proud of its international identity, firmly grounded in its British educational heritage and enriched by the culture and warmth of its Philippine home. With 54 nationalities sharing classrooms, friendships and experiences, diversity is not simply a statistic. It is a lived experience that nurtures curiosity, understanding, respect and a genuine sense of belonging.

This extends beyond the school gates through meaningful partnerships, service learning and sustainability initiatives that encourage students to engage with the world around them. Their core values of Kindness, Integrity and Respect guide these endeavours and remain central to who they are.

Their 50th anniversary celebrations are a wonderful reflection of this spirit. In August, the whole school came together for a very special Birthday Assembly, celebrating our founders, honoring the generations who have shaped their journey and recognising the extraordinary community they are today.

Throughout their anniversary year, a series of events will celebrate the richness of BSM life. A special event “Fab@50 International Evening” will showcase the cultural diversity of the community through food, traditional dress and performances.

Founders' Day will connect past, present and future generations, welcoming alumni and celebrating the symbolic passing of the baton between student leaders. The upcoming “ Rooftop Rendezvous” 50th celebration will bring together members of the extended BSM family for another memorable occasion.

Head of School Martin van der Linde shares, “Now entering my eighth year at BSM, I continue to be inspired by the extraordinary people who make this school what it is. Our teachers and staff, our supportive families, our alumni and, above all, our wonderful students, each contribute to the vibrancy, character and success of our school.”

Fifty years is a significant achievement, but perhaps the greatest legacy of BSM lies not in what they have accomplished as an institution, but in the lives of the young people who have passed through our doors and the positive contributions they continue to make around the world.

"As we celebrate our past, take pride in our present and look with optimism to our future, one thing remains certain: the heart of BSM has always been, and will always be, its people."

Discover more about BSM, its community and learning at britishschoolmanila.org

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by British School Manila. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.