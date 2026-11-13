Beat the Christmas rush with Robinsons Department Storeâ€™s pre-holiday flash deals

Beat the Christmas rush with Robinsons Department Store’s pre-holiday flash deals

Whether you’re hunting for thoughtful gifts, upgrading your home essentials, or treating yourself after weeks of hard work, Robinsons Department Store is rolling out its Pre-Holiday Sale nationwide,

MANILA, Philippines — With the festive season right around the corner, smart shoppers know that the secret to a stress-free holiday isn't just about starting early, it's about timing it right with your payday.

Whether you’re hunting for thoughtful gifts, upgrading your home essentials, or treating yourself after weeks of hard work, Robinsons Department Store is rolling out its Pre-Holiday Sale nationwide, packed with exclusive payday discounts, reward point boosts and limited-time freebies.

The 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. power hour

If you love a good flash promo, set your alarms for the 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. shopping window from November 13 to 17 and November 27 to 30. Marking these exact hours on your calendar will yield the biggest savings of the season:

Instant Savings : Enjoy P200 off with a minimum single-receipt spend of P5,000.

: Enjoy P200 off with a minimum single-receipt spend of P5,000. Exclusive Collectible: Complete the Mini Bag Collection! Receive one mini bag for every P5,000 minimum single-receipt spend during the 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. window. With four stylish designs to collect, it’s the perfect incentive to get your gift shopping done in batches.

Complete the Mini Bag Collection! Receive one mini bag for every P5,000 minimum single-receipt spend during the 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. window. With four stylish designs to collect, it’s the perfect incentive to get your gift shopping done in batches. Go Rewards Exclusive Perks: Go Rewards Classic: Score +25 bonus points on top of existing offers for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000. Go Rewards Black: Earn +50 bonus points on top of existing offers for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P5,000.



Full-day perks and premium holiday gear

The rewards don't stop when the clock strikes 6 p.m. From November 15 to December 15, full-day promos offer stylish, functional lifestyle gear at steep discounts when you reach qualifying spend thresholds.

Reach a minimum single-receipt spend of P5,000 to take home a Holiday Special Backpack Chair for only P749. If you are stocking up for big-ticket holiday needs, hitting a P10,000 single-receipt threshold lets you grab the Holiday Special Trolley Chair for just P899.

To keep your holiday budget flexible, you can also take advantage of Shop Now, Pay Later with 0% interest on installments up to 6 months.

Curated brands for every name on your gift list

Robinsons Department Store brings together a wide selection of top labels to meet every lifestyle and gifting needs.

Dress to impress for upcoming year-end parties with Privileged, Gallardo, Executive and Ted Moss.

Refresh your living space or prepare for holiday hosting with appliances and home decor from Home Essentials and Hanabishi.

Pamper yourself or build custom beauty bundles with Stella, Never Been Kissed, The Bath Lab and Tsubaki. Find charming attire and baby essentials from Hudson Baby and The Little Prince.

Beat the holiday chaos, maximize your payday earnings, and enjoy nationwide savings at Robinsons Department Store locations nationwide.

Stay updated on the latest flash sales, product drops, and exclusive offers by following the official pages of Robinsons Department Store on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Robinsons Department Store is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.