Converge secures back-to-back awards for infrastructure and B2B innovation

The Converge Global Business Marketing team celebrates their win at the Asian Experience Awards 2026 in Singapore after securing the Digital Experience of the Year – Telecommunications award. The recognition highlights the team’s B2B podcast initiative, Where the Digital World Converges: Conversations on Cloud.

MANILA, Philippines — Converge Global Business, the enterprise unit of fiber broadband and technology provider Converge, has secured a series of back-to-back awards on both the international and local fronts this 2026, as it demonstrated how combining world-class infrastructure with authentic industry advocacy can accelerate digital progress for Philippine enterprises.

In the fast-evolving landscape of enterprise technology, true industry leadership is defined by far more than bandwidth capacity or baseline connectivity metrics.

Today, enterprise leaders expect technology partners to deliver on a broader vision: building secure, sovereign-ready infrastructure, fostering transparent and high-level dialogue on emerging digital trends, and crafting meaningful, human-centric enterprise engagements.

Elevating enterprise dialogue through storytelling

As cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity frameworks become increasingly sophisticated, decision-makers and professionals alike require clear, credible perspectives rather than conventional marketing pitches. Converge Global Business addressed this demand by redefining enterprise communication through a dedicated B2B podcast initiative.

Conferred at the Asian Experience Awards 2026 in Singapore, the Digital Experience of the Year – Telecommunications recognition highlighted the impact of the initiative, with specific focus on the featured episode, "Where the Digital World Converges: Conversations on Cloud."

Co-produced with BusinessWorld, the B2B podcast series prioritized journalistic integrity and educational depth over traditional brand promotion. By bringing Converge leaders and domain experts together with public sector policymakers and corporate leaders, the series explored topics shaping the country’s digital future, including cloud deployment models, data governance and national digital resilience.

Multi-channel distribution across Spotify, YouTube, Facebook and X expanded its reach to tens of thousands of corporate executives, industry professionals and forward-thinking learners eager to deepen their understanding of digital transformation topics, establishing a new model for content-driven enterprise advocacy.

Photo Release Building digital resilience. Podcast host Beatriz Cruz (left) is joined by Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Assistant Secretary Christian Guingcangco (center) and Converge VP and Head of Data Center Infrastructure Noriel Ong (right) for Episode 2 of Where the Digital World Converges: Conversations on Cloud. Titled “Digital Infrastructure as Backbone of Digital Economy,” the episode featured insights from Ong and Guingcangco on architecting resilient networks and unlocking the Philippines' economic potential through digital transformation.

Architecting a sovereign-ready digital backbone

Alongside its thought leadership initiatives, Converge continues to fortify the foundation of the nation's digital economy. The company's investments in sovereign-ready digital infrastructure earned key recognitions on the global stage in 2026, including the Philippines Technology Excellence Award for Infrastructure Technology – Telecommunications at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards in Bangkok, as well as the Best Digital Infrastructure Provider – Philippines award from International Business Magazine.

As Philippine organizations and government bodies move mission-critical workloads to the cloud, maintaining local data sovereignty and security has become an urgent priority. Offshore processing can introduce complex regulatory, latency, and compliance challenges.

To address this, Converge engineered an end-to-end local digital ecosystem designed to ensure sensitive national and corporate data remains within Philippine borders.

This infrastructure framework integrates several strategic core assets. State-of-the-art Tier III Data Centers in Caloocan City and Angeles City provide purpose-built, highly secure facilities designed to support local hosting, high-density cloud environments, and emerging AI applications.

These facilities are interconnected by an extensive nationwide pure fiber backbone that delivers symmetric, high-speed connectivity across major commercial hubs and regional communities.

Furthermore, direct international connectivity is enabled through the Bifrost and SEA-H2X subsea cable systems, anchored by strategic cable landing stations in Davao and La Union.

By unifying these domestic and international assets, Converge offers enterprises a resilient, localized cloud platform that meets stringent data governance mandates while expanding connectivity to previously underserved regions.

Photo courtesy of Converge Infrastructure excellence. Converge EVP and Chief Operations Officer Benjamin B. Azada (center) and VP and Head of Global Marketing Valery Briones (right) receive the Philippines Technology Excellence Award for Infrastructure Technology – Telecommunications at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2026, held at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit in Thailand. The award recognizes Converge’s investments in building a resilient, sovereign-ready digital backbone.

Innovating modern B2B engagement

Completing the award streak, Converge Global Business received a Bronze Award for Most Innovative B2B Marketing Campaign at the NEXT Awards Philippines for its Elevating Connections series.

In enterprise B2B marketing, reaching business leaders requires tailored, value-oriented engagement strategies. Designed as an active interchange of ideas between Converge and its enterprise clients, the Elevating Connections campaign creates a direct, collaborative dialogue with industry-specific audiences across key sectors.

By moving beyond technical jargon and focusing on a genuine exchange around sector-specific challenges, the series highlights how robust fiber infrastructure translates into tangible business outcomes such as operational agility, reduced downtime and enhanced global competitiveness.

The recognition underscores the campaign's strategic impact in engaging enterprise audiences through collaborative, client-centered partnership.

Photo courtesy of Converge Innovative B2B marketing. Converge Global Business VP and Head of Global Marketing Valery Briones (second from right) accepts the Bronze Award for Most Innovative B2B Marketing Campaign at the NEXT Awards Philippines for the Elevating Connections series. Joining her onstage are (from left) AM for Marketing Services John Rey Capitulo, AM for Events & Trade Marketing Majarelle Pascual, and AVP & Head of Segment Marketing Allan Catli (far right).

Empowering the teams behind the scenes

Behind these accolades is an expansive network of network engineers, cybersecurity experts, product strategists, and enterprise relationship managers operating behind the scenes to maintain operations for thousands of corporate clients.

For Converge Global Business, these awards serve as both recognition of past milestones and a platform for future innovation.

Photo courtesy of Converge Powering enterprise growth. Grace Jarin-Castillo, Converge SVP and head of Corporate Business Group, speaks at the Built for What’s Next event at The Peninsula Manila. Jarin-Castillo unveiled Converge Global Business’s enterprise roadmap and sector-specific tech solutions designed to help Philippine businesses scale.

"Securing these consecutive recognitions is a powerful testament to the hard work, passion, and resilience of our teams at Converge," said Grace Jarin-Castillo, SVP and head of Corporate Business Group at Converge.

"Whether we are laying down sovereign-ready fiber pathways, sparking meaningful conversations on digital transformation, or finding creative ways to connect with corporate leaders, our goal remains the same: to empower Philippine businesses to compete on the global stage. These awards belong to every person behind the scenes who pushes boundaries daily to build a more resilient, digital-first nation," Jarin-Castillo continued.

As Philippine enterprises continue to navigate digital transformation, Converge Global Business continues to strengthen its role not only as an infrastructure provider, but as a strategic partner supporting long-term economic growth.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Converge. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.