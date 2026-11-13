No rush, just extra care: Ayala Malls brings thoughtful services, festive experiences this holiday season

At Ayala Malls, it’s more than just checking things off a list. It’s about creating space for family traditions, festive gatherings and meaningful moments with loved ones through thoughtful conveniences that help make holiday preparations a little easier.

MANILA, Philippines — The holidays often come with long gift lists, family reunions and packed calendars. But preparing for the season doesn’t have to come at the expense of enjoying it.

At Ayala Malls, it’s more than just checking things off a list. It’s about creating space for family traditions, festive gatherings and meaningful moments with loved ones through thoughtful conveniences that help make holiday preparations a little easier.

Gift-wrapping done with care

Photo Release An 80-foot-tall Christmas tree stands at the Glorietta Activity Center after being officially lit on November 11, marking the start of the holiday festivities at Ayala Malls.

For shoppers putting the finishing touches on their presents, dedicated gift-wrapping services are available at Ayala Malls Abreeza, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Ayala Malls Centrio, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Nuvali, Ayala Malls MarQuee, Glorietta, Greenbelt and One Ayala, turning carefully chosen gifts into beautifully presented holiday surprises.

Curated discoveries at Holiday Markets

Philstar.com/Enrico Alonzo The holiday season at Ayala Malls presents an opportunity to support local makers and discover Filipino-crafted products, from artisanal goods to homegrown food finds and traditional Christmas treats.

Seasonal markets bring together artisan gifts, Christmas treats, festive discoveries and locally-crafted products in one place.

Highlights include Designers Holiday Bazaar (November 27 to December 6 at the Glorietta Activity Center), One Ayala’s Merry Market at the Level 2 Concourse, Ayala Malls Circuit’s Christmas Specials and It’s Giving Art & Flea Market (November 21 to 22), The Christmas Commons at Ayala Malls UP Town Center, and many more community markets across Ayala Malls nationwide.

Keeping traditions close to home

For many Filipino families, the season wouldn’t be complete without Simbang Gabi.

Selected Ayala Malls, including Greenbelt, Market! Market!, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Ayala Malls Evo City, Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Harbor Point, Ayala Malls Legazpi, Ayala Malls MarQuee, Ayala Malls The 30th, Ayala Malls Vertis North, Pavilion Mall, The District Dasmariñas, and The District Imus allow communities to honor this tradition within safe and comfortable surroundings, close to where they shop, dine and gather.

More time for movie moments

Holiday movie dates are a tradition for many families, whether it’s gathering after Christmas shopping or setting aside time together during the year-end break.

Through Ayala All Access, guests can secure tickets and snacks in advance, skip the queues and enjoy a more seamless cinema experience. With holiday schedules often packed, convenient online booking helps make spontaneous movie plans and long-awaited blockbuster outings easier to fit into the season.

Extra time for what matters

Photo Release The illuminated tunnel escalator at Glorietta adds a festive touch to the mall’s holiday displays, welcoming shoppers to a season of Christmas sights and experiences.

To make holiday errands feel less rushed and more enjoyable, Ayala Malls is extending operating hours, giving shoppers added flexibility for relaxed dinners, festive meet-ups, or late-night gift shopping.

Each service may seem simple on their own, but together, they help ease holiday preparations, giving shoppers back more time for laughter around the dining table, long-overdue reunions, and the small, everyday moments that make a Filipino Christmas truly feel extra.

In the end, the holidays aren’t measured by how quickly a shopping list gets completed, but by the moments we’re fully present for. Through thoughtful services, seasonal traditions, and holiday conveniences, Ayala Malls is helping make Christmas preparations a little easier, so people can spend more time celebrating what matters most.

For complete holiday schedules and mall-specific events, head to https://q.me-qr.com/l/AyalaMallsAVeryExtraChristmas and www.ayalamalls.com, or follow Ayala Malls on Facebook at facebook.com/AyalaMalls360 and on Instagram at @iloveayalamalls.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Ayala Malls. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.