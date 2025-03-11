What to see, do, eat in Siargao: Nadine Lustre, Christophe Bariou, local, ‘afam’ give recommendations

SIARGAO, Philippines — Siargao is not 2024’s best place to visit and among 2023’s best islands in Asia for nothing — and celebrity couple Nadine Lustre and Christophe Bariou; as well as resort and restaurant managers Jaycer Casing and Saul Asghar, can attest to that.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at last week’s dinner hosted by Vogue and Uniqlo, Nadine and Christophe, who run a resort, a winery and other businesses in Siargao, shared their suggestions for guests and would-be visitors.

“Don’t go to the tourist spots,” started Nadine.

“Get lost and find your way out,” added Christophe.

“It’s better to ask the locals. Obviously, they would know the tourist spots, but they would know the not-touristy spots also,” advised Nadine. “The thing with Siargao now, it’s quite a popular tourist destination so it gets really packed. So if you go to these tourist places, usually, it’s packed.”

Christophe assured that “there is more to find not only in GL (General Luna), but also in the north.”

Related: Free foam party you can enjoy in Siargao

‘Sobrang Latina’: Latin Night in Siargao nightclub where hosts are ‘D.I. na, DJ pa’

Siargao cigarette girl of ‘Afam’ bridge shares life after going viral



Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Maasin River and mangrove forest

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Coconut Palm Tree Road

In a separate interview with Philstar.com, Lamari resort and restaurant managers Jaycer Casing and Saul Asghar shared their recommendations.

Casing, a surfer who moved in the island from Manila in 2020, suggested trying sports other than surfing.

“Don't come here for the purpose of only partying. Come here to immerse yourself with the local activities,” he urged visitors. “There's so much like things to do here on the island and it's becoming already like a sports-oriented island. We have a wave park, a pickleball here. We have gyms where you can do Muay Thai and Jujitsu, you can also dance. So yeah, come here with a purpose, enjoy the scenic views.”

Related: ‘Don’t forget the smile’: Siargao instructor spills secrets to surfing success

‘The Siargao curse is real!’: Surfer girl shares experience living the dream island life

But maintaining that surfer body could be a challenge in the island since it is a food haven as well, said Casing.

“We have a lot of very talented chefs here, homegrown chefs and also new upcoming restaurants. This is really like a food mecca also and… the food scene here is really, really good and it's going above expectations,” he claimed.

Related: Where to eat in Siargao: Lamari boasts of Filipino hospitality in jungle paradise setting

Noise allowed: Siargao library doubles as videoke bar

Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo's Happy Islanders Siargao café: A happy place even for unhappy days

Siargao beachfront restaurant Bravo boasts of skateboard park, Catalan cuisine

Siargao restaurant co-owned by Paul Soriano serves authentic Mindanao cuisine

Asghar, who hailed from London and has been in the island for almost half a year, also vouched for “the north” of Siargao, describing it as “magical.”

“I'd say if you can really find a lot of sanctuaries here. Because if you go to other places, I think they’re a little bit more commercialized, but if you can find those spaces, particularly up north, in Alegria (Beach), around there… it's really beautiful. It's really authentic as well, and it's very provincial, but you feel that magic in the air.”

Apart from Alegria, he also recommended Magpupungko Beach and three-island-hopping.

Related: WATCH: Onboard Siargao party boat, 3 islands to visit, 'mukbang'

“If you can go a bit further, Sohoton, Bucas Grande, it’s like El Nido but less people. And you really have the place to yourself, it's crazy!” he said.

Sohoton Cove in Socorro, Surigao del Norte is a national park with turquoise lagoons, hidden caves, limestone cliffs and mystical “stingless” jellyfish.

Related: ‘It's the Siargao curse’: 'Afam,' blind surfer share life in island paradise

“At the end of the day, it really depends on what these people are looking for. Because a lot of people who go there, they’re looking for the parties, the happenings, whatnot. But we do have friends who go to Siargao for some peace and quiet,” said Nadine.

Related: ‘From garbage’ to paradise: Surigao resort, restaurant named after 'real' Ibong Adarna

“Just book a one-way ticket, and that’s it!” Christophe said, to which his ladylove echoed with, “Oh yeah! Most of the time, friends don’t leave. They end up staying there!”

The nation’s flag carrier airlines, Philippine Airlines (PAL), now flies thrice weekly from Clark International Airport to Siargao, and vice versa. Bookings are via Philippineairlines.com. Flights are every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and departs from Clark at 11 a.m., and from Siargao at 1:35 p.m.

Philippine Airlines Philippine Airlines (PAL) executives with media and influencers in Bayani Restaurant (left) and Trogon's Perch

For hassle-free travels, Guide to the Philippines has a summer promotion to explore the country’s top destinations, including Siargao. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos

RELATED: How safe is Clark to Siargao, vice versa flight despite rains? Philippine Airlines pilot explains