GCash makes dollar investing more accessible to Filipinos with Retail Dollar Bonds on GBonds

MANILA, Philippines – GCash, the Philippines' #1 Finance Super App, in partnership with PDAX, is making dollar investing simpler and more accessible with the launch of Retail Dollar Bonds Tranche 3 (RDB 3) on GBonds. For as low as US$200 (around P12,700), Filipinos can diversify their investments into US dollar-denominated government securities without the need to open a dollar bank account, visit a bank or brokerage, or manually submit lengthy paperwork.

Through GBonds, users can invest directly using their GCash e-wallet balance in Philippine peso, with the current conversion rate displayed before order confirmation. RDB 3 offers regular, fixed-income coupon payments every quarter for three years, with principal returned at maturity.

Quarterly interest, along with the final interest payment and principal at maturity, is automatically converted into pesos and credited to users' GBonds accounts, and can be cashed out to their GCash wallets anytime. Since the investment is denominated in US dollars, the peso value of the bond and its coupon payments may also increase if the dollar strengthens.

“Investing in dollar-denominated assets has traditionally been less accessible to everyday Filipinos. With Retail Dollar Bonds on GCash, we're breaking down these barriers and giving more Filipinos a simple way to diversify their investments and build their financial future. This is another step toward democratizing wealth-building opportunities for all,” said Darvin Sy Su, GCash general manager for wealth management.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) will announce the final yield of RDB 3 at the start of the primary offer on November 19. From then until November 24, Filipinos may purchase the bond at its initial price with zero fees on GCash, subject to any schedule changes by the BTr. When RDB 3 enters the secondary market on November 27, investors can continue to buy or sell the bond at prevailing market prices, subject to trading fees and market conditions.

Expanding access to low-risk investments

Like other government bonds, RDBs are low-risk investments backed by the Philippine government. They allow Filipinos to contribute to national development priorities like healthcare, education and other programs, while earning regular interest paid by the government.

To invest, Filipinos 18 years old and above with fully verified GCash accounts can open the app, tap GInvest, and select GBonds. First-time users need to complete a one-time registration, after which PDAX Securities Inc. will set up their National Registry of Scripless Securities (NRoSS) account. Once their account is active, users can cash in from their GCash wallet to their GBonds account, select RDB 3 (tagged “Pre-Sale”), enter their desired investment amount, review the bond details and confirm their order. Orders are final once placed, and a confirmation email is sent once the bonds are issued by the BTr on the settlement date. Retail Treasury Bonds and Treasury Bills are also available on GBonds.

Powered by PDAX Securities Inc., an SEC-registered Government Securities Eligible Dealer and member of the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx), GBonds continues to expand access to investment opportunities, helping more Filipinos grow their money and participate in the country's capital markets. With GCash, building wealth—whether in pesos or dollars—is becoming easier and more accessible to every Filipino.

For more information, visit www.gcash.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.