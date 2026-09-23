Christmas gift guide: Serums, pens, planners as holiday stocking stuffers

The Coffee Counter of the Muji store in SM Aura in Bonifacio Global City.

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas is less than 100 days away. In a country like the Philippines, however, where some people step into the holiday spirit as soon as September rolls around, it’s never too late to go gift shopping.

In fact, some department stores and malls are already decking their halls in preparation for the early shoppers. Those with the time to browse and compare prices are the lucky ones but even those who wait until the last minute can still find gifts that please.

At the opening of the 13th Muji store in Eastwood City, Libis earlier this month, Muji Philippines’ president and general manager Takeshi Akiyoshi and his team picked out several items one can buy in bulk and that make terrific stocking stuffers.

His first pick was their Booster Serum, which is one of their bestselling items across all branches.

“I use the serum twice daily after washing my face but before applying toner. It’s very good,” Akiyoshi told Philstar.com. “You know Dior and Shiseido have their own versions but theirs are very expensive. Ours is just P790.”

The serum features a naturally derived formula with over 65% fermented rice bran extract. Fermented-rice ingredients contain prebiotics, enzymes, lactic acid and antioxidants, all beneficial to the skin.

He also listed the brand’s toner as a possible gift idea that can be bundled with the serum.

“You can also check out our cuticle oil and lip essence. They are also fast movers at the store and are well-loved by our customers,” Akiyoshi said.

For those who look forward to cracking open a new planner or date book at the start of a new year, Muji has also rolled out its latest selection that comes in several sizes, both lined and unlined, offering day views or week at a glance.

Bundled with a set of colored pens or markers of which Muji has dozens, the planners are another great gift idea.

The gift of music — or at least a portable Bluetooth speaker that can fit in the palm of one’s hand — is always a welcome addition to one’s school or work bag.

Store exclusive items

The Japanese retail brand previously opened its third store in Bonifacio Global City at the third floor of SM Aura. The other Muji stores are in Central Square Mall and Uptown Mall.

Aside from opening promos and discounts, the Aura store opening was also marked with exclusive in-store items and collections.

Its makeup collection features new base makeup items that work with the skin’s natural color tone while summer-kissed candy colors are added to lip items, brightening the total look. The products contain natural moisturizing ingredients closer including Jojoba Seed Oil, Shea Butter, Apricot Kernel Oil and Chamomile Flower Extract.

The Aura store also houses a Coffee Counter that provides a spacious dining area with ample seating and views overlooking Bonifacio Global City. It features a selection of drinks, bread, rice meals, soft serve ice cream, and pastries.

Exclusive to MUJI SM Aura are the Spanish Latte and Danish pastries. The Spanish Latte, available hot or iced, is a smooth blend of espresso, fresh milk, and condensed milk, with an option to substitute oat milk at an additional charge. The Danish pastries are flaky and buttery with sweet fillings, available in Peach and Blueberry varieties.

If you want to avoid the holiday rush, take a quick stroll through the mall to have an idea of what’s already available. – With reports from Kathleen A. Llemit

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