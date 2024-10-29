Filipino Gen Zs consider discounts, product reviews most when shopping — study

MANILA, Philippines — A recent study found Filipino Gen Z individuals mostly considering price and discounts as well as product quality and reviews when purchasing products or services.

The study involving 400 people aged 16 to 26 around the Philippines was conducted by public relations agency Comm&Sense Inc.

Other shopping factors that popped up on the study include brand reputation, product features, personal recommendations, convenience, celebrity or influencer endorsements, and online forums.

In terms of product reviews, the study found out that the Gen Z valued more reviews found through search engines rather than reviews from previous buyers on shopping applications, suggesting they trust broader, more public opinions over platform-specific feedback.

"This preference for search engine reviews over app-specific reviews underscores the importance of comprehensive, easily accessible information in shaping Gen Z's perception of product quality," said Dr. Fernando Paragas, a professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman's College of Mass Communication and the study's lead researcher.

The managing director of Comm&Sense added that businesses need to adapt their strategies if they want to effectively connect with the digital-native Gen Z audience.

"To effectively reach Gen Z, businesses must focus on being transparent and visible online," Reyes ended. "They are a generation that seeks out information widely, so having a strong digital presence and fostering trust through unbiased reviews is crucial."

RELATED: 'Ipon-ipon': Disney Store Philippines interesting finds you can add to your wish list