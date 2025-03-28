PhilstarPicks: 13 amazing steals from Lazadaâ€™s Birthday Blowout Sale you need right now

#PhilstarPicks: 13 amazing steals from Lazada’s Birthday Blowout Sale you need right now

From upgrading your gadgets and refreshing your wardrobe to stocking up on essentials, this birthday sale is the perfect time to add to cart and check out your must-haves!

MANILA, Philippines — Lazada is turning Lucky 13, and you’re invited to join the biggest birthday bash! Enjoy the ultimate shopping spree with up to 90% branded deals, up to P2,000 campaign vouchers, and 100% free shipping with P0 minimum spend, running until March 29!

Here are 13 amazing steals from Lazada's birthday sale that you won’t want to miss:

Regular Price: P19,999 | Sale Price: P18,499

Enjoy seamless gaming, streaming and browsing with the POCO X7 Pro 5G’s vibrant AMOLED display, powerful 50MP camera and 5G connectivity. Perfect for tech lovers and content creators!

Regular Price: P25,990 | Sale Price: P22,750

Upgrade your mobile experience with the Galaxy A56 5G, featuring a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 50MP main camera and 45W fast charging. Stay connected, stay ahead!

Regular Price: P2,199 | Sale Price: P1,899

Track your fitness goals, monitor your health and stay connected with the sleek and lightweight HUAWEI Band 10. Up to 14 days of battery life!

Regular Price: P8,999 | Sale Price: P8,449

Cool down without the high electricity bill! The Astron 0.6HP Inverter Aircon offers energy-efficient cooling, whisper-quiet operation and long-lasting durability.

Regular Price: P4,995 | Sale Price: P4,245

Step into comfort and style with the Nike P-6000 sneakers, featuring a breathable mesh upper and cushioned foam midsole. Perfect for everyday wear!

Regular Price: P534 | Sale Price: P320

Gentle on your baby’s skin, these thick, soft and unscented wipes are perfect for hands, face, body and the nappy area. A must-have for parents!

Regular Price: P1,231.67 | Sale Price: P615.83

Achieve dewy, glowing skin with this powerful serum lotion packed with GlutaGlow and Hyaluron. Get 2 for the price of 1 during the birthday sale!

Regular Price: P768 | Sale Price: P499.20

Boost your immunity with these tasty Vitamin C pastilles, now with a FREE pack of Scott’s Orange Pastilles! A sweet way to stay healthy.

Regular Price: P9,450 | Sale Price: P6,142

Travel in style with the American Tourister Ellen Spinner luggage, featuring a unique pattern, smooth wheels and TSA lock for secure travel.

Regular Price: P269 | Sale Price: P240

Don't miss out on the Lazada-exclusive sale of Tiny Buds Home Natural Hand Sanitizer 500ml. Enjoy discounts on natural, safe and eco-friendly essentials for your little one!

Regular Price: P581.50 | Sale Price: P549

Get your picnic essentials with this delicious bundle of Coca-Cola, Pringles and Chips Ahoy from Lazada's grocery channel, LazMart! Perfect for gatherings or a fun snack day.

Regular Price: P795 | Sale Price: P350

Stay stylish and comfortable with this semi-fit Regatta polo, made from soft cotton pique fabric. Available in vibrant summer colors!

Regular Price: P720 | Sale Price: P504

For ultimate comfort, grab a three-pack of Hanford’s natural cotton boxer briefs with no spandex. Soft, breathable and tagless for all-day wear.

Don't miss out on these unbeatable deals! Shop the #LazadaBirthdaySale until March 29 at https://lzd.co/BirthdaySale or on the Lazada app. —MD

