'Ipon-ipon': Disney Store Philippines interesting finds you can add to your wish list
MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asia's first and only Disney Store opened last week at Level 1, North Main Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.
The flagship SM Mall of Asia store is now the official home to shop Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise.
Apart from four key items the store enumerated in a statement, the following are some interesting finds that could be good gift ideas for the upcoming holidays ahead. The store, after all, offers gift wrapping services!
