'Ipon-ipon': Disney Store Philippines interesting finds you can add to your wish list

Apart from official merchandise, the new store boasts of interactive and Instagram-worthy areas for picture-taking

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asia's first and only Disney Store opened last week at Level 1, North Main Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

The flagship SM Mall of Asia store is now the official home to shop Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise.

Apart from four key items the store enumerated in a statement, the following are some interesting finds that could be good gift ideas for the upcoming holidays ahead. The store, after all, offers gift wrapping services!

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Bags and luggage for school, work or travel

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Seasonal or themed merchandise for families and their homes

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Bubble-blowing remote-control Lightning McQueen car (top); giant 'Cars' truck (left, bottom) and Mickey and Friends Christmas train

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Jewelry box and jewelry for Disney Princesses of any age

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Limited-edition Funko Pop, Lego sets and action figures

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Merchandise of even upcoming movies, such as the new 'Captain America'

