'Ipon-ipon': Disney Store Philippines interesting finds you can add to your wish list

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 11:59am
Apart from official merchandise, the new store boasts of interactive and Instagram-worthy areas for picture-taking
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asia's first and only Disney Store opened last week at Level 1, North Main Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

The flagship SM Mall of Asia store is now the official home to shop Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise.

Apart from four key items the store enumerated in a statement, the following are some interesting finds that could be good gift ideas for the upcoming holidays ahead. The store, after all, offers gift wrapping services!

Bags and luggage for school, work or travel
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Seasonal or themed merchandise for families and their homes
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Bubble-blowing remote-control Lightning McQueen car (top); giant 'Cars' truck (left, bottom) and Mickey and Friends Christmas train 
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Jewelry box and jewelry for Disney Princesses of any age
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Limited-edition Funko Pop, Lego sets and action figures
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Merchandise of even upcoming movies, such as the new 'Captain America'
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Philstar
