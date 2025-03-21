Haier named No. 1 global brand in major appliances for 2024

This recognition as the No. 1 global brand in major appliances marks another milestone for Haier as it continues to set industry benchmarks.

MANILA, Philippines — Haier has been officially recognized as the No. 1 global brand in major appliances for 2024.

This recognition comes from Euromonitor International Limited, based on 2024 volume sales data across key appliance categories. The brand’s continuous commitment to innovation, quality, and consumer satisfaction has solidified its leading position in the global market.

With a strong focus on technology-driven solutions, energy efficiency and user-friendly designs, Haier has consistently met the needs of modern households.

Its leadership in smart home integration and forward-thinking appliances has resonated with consumers worldwide, helping the brand maintain its top status in the industry.

The claim, "Haier is the number one brand globally in major appliances in 2024," is backed by extensive research conducted by Euromonitor International Limited. This certification highlights Haier’s dominance in home laundry appliances, large cooking appliances, microwaves and refrigeration appliances.

The ranking is based on unit share and 2024 volume sales data across retail channels, builder merchants, and the construction sector. This recognition reinforces the trust that millions of consumers place in Haier’s products every day.

Adding to its credibility, this claim has been reviewed and approved by the Ad Standards Council (ASC), ensuring transparency and accuracy in its communication. This further validates the recognition, providing consumers with confidence in Haier’s industry leadership.

Haier’s rise to the top has been driven by its commitment to continuous innovation and customer-centric solutions. From smart refrigerators with AI-powered features to high-efficiency washing machines, the brand continues to introduce groundbreaking technology that enhances everyday living.

Sustainability and energy efficiency also remain key priorities, as Haier focuses on creating appliances that contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

This recognition as the number one global brand in major appliances marks another milestone for Haier as it continues to set industry benchmarks. With an unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence, Haier remains at the forefront of modern home solutions.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Haier. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.