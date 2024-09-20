New shopping destination opens in Bridgetown, Quezon City

Spatio, the newly opened concept store in Opus Mall, aims to break boundaries by infusing shopping, relaxation, and indulgence into one experience.

MANILA, Philippines — A new shopping destination has opened in Bridgetown Estate in Quezon City.

Gone are the days when shopping was just a checklist of errands. At the new department store, the aim is to make shopping an experience, an escape, and a celebration of life’s little pleasures. Whether you’re hunting for the latest fashion pieces, pampering yourself with wellness treatments, or enjoying a coffee break amidst your retail therapy, the store aims to transform every visit into a sensory delight.

The store design, created by renowned interior designer Maja Olivares-Co, focuses on a modern, clean aesthetic with high visual impact, starting with the asymmetrical facade and flowing throughout the interior. The space offers a spacious, voluminous experience uncommon in local department stores. A neutral palette of tones, textures, and sculptural elements unifies the brand’s identity.

Here are the store's other features:

The department store champions local artistry, featuring pieces that showcase Filipino talent and craftsmanship by designers like Rhett Eala, Jorel Espina, Pinas Sadya and Azucar. For those who crave accessories that blend style and function, explore collections by Zarah Juan, Arnel Papa, Piesa, Orias, Calli and Vesti.

For sneakerheads and sports fanatics, the mall aims to be the ultimate destination promising limited-edition and exclusive releases. The store features Sole Academy, your reliable destination for the coolest and most authentic sneaker brands from Nike, adidas, New Balance, Asics, Saucony, street-inspired apparel, accessories, and the best sneakercare brands in the world.

Have your me-time or we-time with relaxation spots. Unwind with a grooming session at Bruno’s Barbers, a spa service at Laybare Plus, or a cozy coffee at We The People Community Cafe. And when the day calls for a little more sophistication, raise a glass of wine at Bar Shu. Elevate your sneaker game or get your kicks looking brand-new with Sole Care (Powered by Kutsu), which offers premium shoe cleaning and repair services.

