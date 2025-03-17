Pedal-powered smoothie shaker, Philippines' 1st oral sunscreen stun at Watsons' summer launch

MANILA, Philippines — Here’s the new suncare trend in town: oral sunblock!

Try the new Mosbeau Sunfade, the first made-in-Japan oral sunblock in the Philippines, now available at Watsons in product sets with discounts.

Health and beauty retailer Watsons Philippines recently unveiled its summer promos and deals on a wide range of health and beauty products, ideal for the beach, outdoor sports, city-hopping by the day, or enjoying a sunny day with friends. Keep in tip-top shape and pack up your must-haves such as suncare products, vitamins, and supplements so you can glow from the inside out.

Among the event's highlights was a stationary bike attached to a blender, which enables one to make a healthy smoothie while burning calories!

"We know that summer is one of the most exciting seasons in the country. It's also big for us as we offer our customers the best way to get protected under the sun, not just with their skincare products, but basically to achieve that healthy glowing skin this summer. So if there's anything that you want to remember is we want to remind our customers to make sure that they enjoy, but they are ready with their arsenal of sun protection products and right now Watson's is offering the widest range," claimed Watsons Philippines’ Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing and Public Relations and Sustainability Officer Sharon Decapia in an interview with Philstar.com at the summer launch.

She added that the health and beauty chain offers over 2,000 brands of suncare and other summer essentials that go beyond skincare in its over 1,000 stores and online shops.

Explore suncare products from Watsons Brand and Dermaction Plus, along with popular brands like Nivea, Ponds, Vaseline, Deoproce, Belo, Beach Hut, Banana Boat, and Luxe Organix. The health and beauty chain offers a wide suncare selection, from sunscreens providing maximum protection to sustainable suncare products with better ingredients and packaging that are safe for your skin and the planet.

"Better ingredients, better packaging, so we're encouraging our customers to check it out," Decapia said of their sustainable and Clean Beauty products that are also recommended for children.

Get that whole-body summer glow up from head to toe with a wide range of cosmetics, skincare, and personal care essentials. Shop your favorites from Watsons Brand, Avon, Neutrogena, Garnier, Cetaphil, Celeteque, Derm Plus, Sunplay, Senka, Tsubaki, Maybelline, Barenbliss, Dazzle Me, YOU, Sola, Moringa, and Gluta C with deals of up to 50% off.

Summer is beyond skin protection. Keep your health on track with a variety of vitamins and supplements. Look good and feel great with more vitality and energy from Stresstabs, Centrum, Erceflora, Myra Ultimate, Enervon, and Conzace. When you’re feeling under the weather, stocking up on Watsons’ available health essentials. Stock up on known brands like Strepsils, Difflam, Vicks, and Gaviscon to keep your summer adventures going.

With your Watsons Club membership, enjoy bigger discounts, exclusive promos, and rewarding deals whenever you shop. Get a chance to win up to P1.6 million worth of Grab Codes when you shop your summer faves at any Watsons store or up your chances of winning with double the points when you shop via the app. Be one of the lucky shoppers to score PVL tickets and witness volleyball action at the PVL 2024-25 All-Filipino Conference. Just shop via the app and use the Click and Collect or Express Delivery option to redeem your code for the PVL tickets.

Head over to SM Mega Fashion Hall on May 8 and also get a chance to meet your favorite PVL stars, Kim Kianna Dy, Fifi Sharma, and Jolina Dela Cruz. More summer adventures await at SM Clark until May 22.

"If you have travels, make sure that you stop. We have travel sizes. They are very convenient. You can just put it in your bag or in your in the bottle if you're going to the beach, you can reapply easily," Decapia vouched.

"If you're going out, you can feel the level of heat right now with global warming and all, so we make sure that your skin is healthy, you enjoy, but at the same time, you're protected." — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos