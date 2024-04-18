James Reid bares sandos collection; gives tips to girls shopping for boys

MANILA, Philippines — “You’ll never go wrong with that!”

Actor James Reid assured women that sandos are the safest gifts they can give to any man.

“Sando? I have like 500 sandos, different colors, different brands,” he revealed in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at fashion label Kenzo’s recent new collection showcase in Greenbelt 3, Makati City.

For women who want to shop for their men, James advice?

“Just know your man. Know him well, because anything that you’d get for him, he’ll love, for sure,” he attested.

“I bet, you’d have better taste than he would buy on his own!" — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos