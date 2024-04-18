‘She’s one of my biggest inspirations’: James Reid shares experience being styled by girlfriend Issa Pressman

MANILA, Philippines — James Reid is no longer holding back when it comes to girlfriend Issa Pressman.

At fashion label Kenzo’s recent new collection showcase in Greenbelt 3, Makati City, James told Philstar.com how it was be styled by his lady love.

“She’s one of my biggest inspirations when it comes to fashion and clothing,” the singer-actor-talent manager affirmed.

“I love it! She knows me so well, that’s why I always look great.”

What he loves about Kenzo is the Paris fashion luxury house’s “fresh, modern take on streetwear and workwear.”

“It’s really cool!” he declared.

For spring-summer 2024, Kenzo offers gender-neutral styles from its first sneakers collaboration with Japanese brand ASICS designed by artistic director Nigo.

Nigo’s third limited edition capsule collection for spring-summer was also especially presented. Named “Denim Boke,” the capsule collection translates the bold energy of the brand’s genetics through the simplified graphic language of Nigo.

Boke and denim defines the collection composed of pieces for women and men, all genderless in nature. In homage to Kenzo Takada, each drop revolves around the idea of the natural elements key to the legacy of the founder. Expanding on the form and function of these motifs, Nigo draws on the Japanese sensibility of flora and fauna as signifiers of symbols and feelings.

Kate Spade New York Spring 2024 collection

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Kate Spade New York's Spring 2024 collection launch in Greenbelt 3, Makati City

In celebration of its Spring 2024 collection launch, Kate Spade New York unveiled the opening of an experiential golf-themed pop-up located in Greenbelt 5 Fashion Walk in Power Plant Mall last weekend. Open to the public for three days, the pop-up was designed to evoke excitement for the spring season and invite the local community to take a swing for themselves at the mini golf course activity.

Kate Spade New York’s Spring 2024 collection delivers on the brand’s promise of joyful expression. Whether teeing up for 18 holes or puttering around, the start of spring brings a particular sport to the forefront: golf. This season, kate spade new york is embracing the sport in its Tee Time novelty collection.

Highlights include the Noel Convertible Crossbodies and Large Totes, Tee Time 3D Ball Crossbody and Wicker 3d Windmill Top Handle, Knott Top Handle Crossbody & Medium Crossbody Tote, Sam Icon Gingham Small Shoulder Bag and Small Backpack, Dakota Small Crossbodies, and Dakota Tweed Small Crossbody.

As an extension of the golf capsule collection, the pop-up design was inspired by a mini golf course with a canvas of spring grass cut in an argyle pattern alongside a windmill. In the Philippines, Kate Spade New York is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, Central Square, Power Plant Mall, Okada Manila, and on Trunc.ph. — Photos, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos