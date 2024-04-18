‘I don’t like wearing clothes at all’: James Reid shares summer must-haves

MANILA, Philippines — If you don't want seeing clothes on James Reid, don’t feel guilty, because the singer, too, does not want to have clothes on himself either.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last week, the actor also known these days as Liza Soberano’s talent manager admitted that if given the choice, he would not want to have anything on, especially with the punishing heat nowadays.

When asked for his summer must-haves, James quipped: “For summer, I don’t like wearing clothes at all!”

But when asked for his current wardrobe fixation, he said: “I think, one wardrobe must-have, a really good denim jacket.”

As for his look at the recent unveiling of Kenzo’s new spring-summer 2024 collection in Greenbelt 3, Makati City, James went for a “vintage boots-with-Western-kimono” ensemble, the kimono being Kenzo’s kimono-inspired denim cover-up.

“Just be yourself. That’s the coolest thing you can do,” he said as advice to fellow men who want to look cool despite the scorching weather. — Photo, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos