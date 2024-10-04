Globally-renowned streetwear brand with Pinoy roots opens first store in the Philippines

Illest, the brand founded by Mark Arcenal in 2009, opened its door in SM North The Block

MANILA, Philippines — A globally-renowned streetwear brand opened its first stand-alone store in the Philippines.

Illest, the brand founded by Mark Arcenal in 2009, opened its doors in SM North The Block, Quezon City recently. The opening not only solidifies the brand’s local presence in the streetwear scene but also highlights its deep connection to car culture.

The store opening was attended by Akira Nakai, founder of RAUH-Welt Begriff (RWB), and Angie King, founder of Car Porn Racing. Their presence reaffirmed the brand’s strong connection to the world of automotive customization. Both icons are known for their unique contributions to the global car culture, making their attendance a special highlight of the launch.

Since its inception, Illest has captivated streetwear and car enthusiasts around the world, particularly in the United States and Japan. Known for blending fashion with a passion for automotive culture, the brand has become a symbol of authenticity, innovation, and creativity. Through its global reach, the brand has built a dedicated following among fashion and car aficionados alike.

Arcenal, a trailblazer in streetwear and car culture, founded Illest to unite his love for both worlds. His vision of creating a brand that embodies street culture’s spirit has led to global prominence. Now, Mark is bringing his creation back to his roots in the Philippines, sharing his passion for streetwear and cars with a local audience that has embraced both cultures.

Illest has made a notable impact on streetwear and youth culture over the years. Through collaborations with global and local creatives such as Nike, G-Shock, and Beats by Dr. Dre, the brand has contributed to the growth of the country’s vibrant streetwear scene.

More than a retail outlet, the new store is an immersive experience that mirrors the brand’s unique fusion of streetwear and car culture. Featuring exclusive merchandise and carefully curated installations, the store and its every detail of the space reflects the brand’s dedication to delivering an authentic lifestyle experience.

With its opening, the brand is releasing a line of limited-edition tees, designed by Mark himself. These exclusive pieces, part of a special Illest x RWB collaboration, will only be available at the new store for limited quantities.

