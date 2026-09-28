Regular preventive care keeps dogs safe from leptospirosis

MANILA, Philippines – On August 25, when the world should have been celebrating International Dog Day and having fun with fur babies while at the same time recognizing the important role that they play, no such celebration seemed to be taking place in the Philippines.

The whole August turned out to be extremely trying times for everyone, and people were desperately trying to “survive” the onslaught of torrential Southwest Monsoon rains and flooding that seemed to never end. There was no time for anything else. Emergency situations in certain areas of the country even caused families to flee, if not evacuate to higher grounds at the last moment, exposing themselves to the dangers of leptospirosis as well as other health risks. In the process, their pets get exposed to the same dangers. There are even reports of dogs getting left behind.

But even dogs get leptospirosis, parasites, and other illnesses, and persistent rains and flooding across communities should not make preventive care for dogs and other pets take a back seat. Such conditions, in fact, increase their chances of exposure to health hazards and therefore reinforce the need for pet owners to stay proactive about their dogs’ health. This year’s extremely difficult Habagat season should remind them to be responsible pet owners or do not be a pet owner at all.

As the nation reels from punishing episodes brought about by the Habagat rains and shifts to yet another extreme weather conditio — El Niño — that will affect the Southern part of the country in the last quarter of the year, Boehringer Ingelheim reminds pet owners that preventive care for dogs should not take a break when the rain comes or when drought dries up the land. Keeping dogs protected through regular veterinary care, vaccinations, parasite protection, and good hygiene can help prevent health concerns throughout the year and support their overall well-being.

“When we protect our dogs’ health, we also help protect the families and communities around them. Regular preventive care helps pet owners address health risks early and give their dogs the protection they need throughout the year,” said Dr. Vincent Casimero, Head of Business Segment, Pets, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Philippines, Inc.

Risk of leptospirosis

One health risk that can become a major cause for concern during the rainy season is leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can affect not just humans but dogs as well. Floodwater, even just accumulated water in puddles, can be contaminated with rats’ urine, and dogs, naked and all, contract the bacteria through contact with water, soil, or other environments contaminated with infected urine.

While flooding and stagnant water can increase exposure, leptospirosis can also occur in urban communities where rodents are present. Early signs in dogs can include fever, lethargy, vomiting, and diarrhea, which may resemble the symptoms of other illnesses. Severe infections can damage the kidneys and liver, cause bleeding disorders, and lead to other serious complications. Pet owners should, therefore, consult a veterinarian promptly if their dog shows signs of illness or may have encountered contaminated environments.

Leptospirosis, while serious, is not the only health risk that can affect dogs. Changes in weather and the environment can also increase their exposure to parasites and other preventable health risks, so it is important to give them year-round preventive care.

Prevention starts with everyday care

Inclement weather may bring added risks, but preventive care solutions should be set in place no matter what the prevailing weather is like. A consistent preventive care routine helps pet owners protect their dogs from a range of health concerns, while regular veterinary guidance can help ensure that their dogs receive care suited to their lifestyle and environment.

How can pet owners help protect their dogs? Here are some important tips:

Keep vaccinations up to date based on their veterinarian's advice.

Stay consistent with parasite protection.

Steer dogs away from puddles, stagnant water, and floodwater.

Make sure they have access to clean, safe drinking water.

Keep homes and surroundings clean to help keep rodents away.

Schedule regular veterinary visits to support preventive care and early detection of health concerns.

By making these practices part of everyday pet care, owners can help give their dogs the protection they need — not only during the rainy season, but throughout the year.

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