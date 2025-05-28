Telco campaign raises P800,000 for rescued animals

More and more people are becoming responsible pet parents.

MANILA, Philippines — A campaign organized by telecommunications company Globe Telecom has resulted in donations for rescued animals in Bulacan and Bacolod.

The G-Gantic Goals campaign was a part of Globe Rewards' March Haves points expiry project, where telco users were encouraged to use expiring points for a worthwhile cause.

The campaign managed to raise 150,000 Rewards points, which were converted into direct assistance for Pawssion Project, a group that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes abused, abandoned, and neglected animals.

Pawssion Project directed P400,000 and collapsible playpens for its shelter in Bulacan and another P400,000, as well as a pet nursery for its Bacolod shelter.

The combined donations will help improve the living conditions of more than 800 rescued animals.

As part of the campaign's culminating activities, students from the telco's Community Builder's Program helped bathe and play with rescued animals, prepare food, and clean the shelter facilities.

"Every donation, every act of kindness — no matter how small — creates real change," said Pawssion Project founder Malou Perez in a statement. "Thanks to this campaign, our rescues now have safer, more comfortable spaces while they wait for their second chance at life."

Pawssion Project is now a beneficiary on the GlobeOne app so clients can continue to donate Rewards points (and subsequently funds) to the organization.

