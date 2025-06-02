Care guide for puppies, kittens

MANILA, Philippines — Besides being a joyful milestone, welcoming a new puppy or kitten into your home is a huge responsibility.

After all, it is like welcoming a new member into your home and not just a temporary living arrangement that you can just set aside or discard if it does not seem to work. You have to make it work. A puppy or kitten is a living thing, one with feelings, especially since it is a baby when you take it in and will likely rely on you a lot as a fur parent. So you’ve got to give the little one the best start you can muster and maintain this level of care as it grows — and it goes beyond just providing it with kibble. Proper puppy or kitten care goes beyond simple feeding.

To help fur parents who have just welcomed a new furry member to the family, Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition, shares expert-backed tips to help pet parents give their furry companions the best possible start in life. Through its Start of Life range and vet-approved education efforts, the brand is shedding light on the often-overlooked aspects of early pet development — from nutrition and hydration to vet visits, behavior training, and socialization.

“Filipino pet parents want their fur babies to be happy and healthy, but many are unsure where to begin,” said Gerard Poa, Market Head of Royal Canin Philippines.

“Start of Life is not just a product line — it’s a commitment to educating owners about the full spectrum of care that puppies and kittens need to grow into well-rounded companions.”

Foundations of healthy pet growth

Precision nutrition . Address the specific needs of puppies and kittens based on breed size, age, and lifestyle — supporting healthy digestion, strong immunity, and balanced growth.

. Address the specific needs of puppies and kittens based on breed size, age, and lifestyle — supporting healthy digestion, strong immunity, and balanced growth. Proper hydration . Wet food and clean water play a vital role in keeping pets hydrated, especially given the Philippines’ warm climate. Mixing wet and dry food can successfully whet appetite and improve hydration.

. Wet food and clean water play a vital role in keeping pets hydrated, especially given the Philippines’ warm climate. Mixing wet and dry food can successfully whet appetite and improve hydration. Regular veterinary checkups . Early visits help detect health issues before they become serious. Veterinary clinics also promote tailored nutrition, vaccination, deworming, and dental health from an early age, so doing so comes highly recommended.

. Early visits help detect health issues before they become serious. Veterinary clinics also promote tailored nutrition, vaccination, deworming, and dental health from an early age, so doing so comes highly recommended. Socialization and behavior training . Puppies and kittens undergo key learning periods. Socializing them with people, other pets, and varied environments during this phase supports emotional stability.

. Puppies and kittens undergo key learning periods. Socializing them with people, other pets, and varied environments during this phase supports emotional stability. Consistent routines. Feeding schedules, potty training, and sleep patterns help young pets feel secure and develop good habits, thus reducing stress and behavioral issues later in life.

For those who need more information or expert advice on pet care and nutrition, the Royal Canin Club at https://club.royalcanin.com.ph/ is where access to valuable resources and updates on the best ways to enhance a pet’s life can be found.