American Cocker Spaniel, Chow Chow among winners at Philippine Circuit 2025

Dogs of all breeds and sizes come together for Asia’s biggest dog show

MANILA, Philippines — A variety of dog breeds were crowned at the recently concluded Philippine Circuit, dubbed as Asia's biggest dog show.

Held in the Araneta Coliseum last January 9 to 13, the event was graced by over 7,500 entries across 96 breeds, with daily participation nearing 2,000.

Winners included an American Cocker Spaniel as Grand Champion; a Borzoi claiming Best in Show; and a Chow Chow recognized in the similar competition but for Philippine-born dogs.

Other breeds in competition were French Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers, Siberian Huskies, and Pomeranians.

The 2025 Philippine Circuit saw the debut of the National Grooming Team Competition, serving as a stepping stone for the Philippines in the dog grooming scene, held alongside the All-Breed Championship Dog Shows judged by 17 international experts.

According to Uniprom's Chief Operating Officer Irene Jose, the new competition's addition set a new benchmark for the event.

"It not only highlighted the artistry and expertise behind grooming but also elevated the level of competition, showcasing the incredible talent of both local and international participants," Jose added.

She also said the Philippine Circuit is about "celebrating the bond between humans and their dogs, the dedication of handlers, and the artistry behind grooming and training."

