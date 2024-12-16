500 pets join record-breaking fun run

MANILA, Philippines — The highly anticipated McDonald’s Stripes Run 2024 concluded with record-breaking success last December 1 in SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds. The 13th edition of this family fun run attracted a staggering 11,000 participants, making it the largest turnout in the event’s history.

One of the most celebrated additions to the event is the Fur Stripes category, which allows participants to run alongside their furry companions. This year, the category reached full capacity, with 500 fur babies joining the fun. The brand introduced this unique category to foster inclusivity and recognize pets as an essential part of family bonding.

“The inclusion of the Fur Stripes category reflects (the brand’s) broader commitment to creating feel-good moments. It’s a way to make the event more inclusive, family-friendly, and meaningful, while celebrating the special bond between humans and their pets,” shared Adi Timbol-Hernandez, McDonald’s Philippines Assistant Vice President for Corporate Relations and Impact and Vice President of RMHC Philippines.

Adding to the excitement was the attendance of popular celebrities, including the Agoncillo Family (Ryan, Judy Ann, and Luna), KaladKaren, Angeline Quinto, Ysabel Ortega, Barbie Forteza, and David Licauco. Their presence further energized the crowd and highlighted the event’s appeal across different age groups.

Since its launch in 2010, the Stripes Run has been a celebration of family, friendship, and fitness. This year’s event continued its tradition of supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), raising P1 million for the benefit of the Bahay Bulilit Learning Centers, which provide safe and nurturing spaces for children in underserved communities.

The proceeds from the Stripes Run will go toward establishing more Bahay Bulilit Learning Centers nationwide. These centers provide safe spaces where children can learn, play, and grow while their parents are at work.

“The long-term goal of Bahay Bulilit is to give every child access to quality early learning opportunities, regardless of their background. By participating in the Stripes Run, families are not only strengthening their bonds but also contributing to this important cause,” Timbol-Hernandez emphasized.